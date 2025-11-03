Chris Eubank Jr Shares Footage From Ambulance Blocking Incident After Conor Benn Fight
Chris Eubank Jr. is not letting anyone forget about his bombshell accusations against Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.
Two weeks before his rematch with Conor Benn, Eubank is still bitter over the events that followed their first fight. The 34-year-old's gripe is not with the fight itself, which was arguably the best fight of 2025, but rather how he was treated in the immediate aftermath.
After the 12-round war, Eubank claimed that he was prevented from immediately leaving the building to go to the hospital. He announced these accusations at the Eubank-Benn 2 introductory press conference, sparking a heated exchange with Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.
Chris Eubank Jr releases ambulance footage
Seven months later, Eubank has now released footage from the alleged incident in April.
"This is footage of my ambulance being blocked from leaving Tottenham Hotspur stadium on April 26th & my team shouting at security to open the gate, so we can get to hospital," Eubank wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
"At this point I've been in the back of the ambulance for over 20 minutes. Eddie Hearn told everyone I lied about this but the truth is, it happened & we have to make sure situations like this don't ever happen again in our sport. Boxing is dangerous enough as it is, we cannot then have fighters being stopped from getting medical attention after they fight."
The video was seemingly shot by an unsuspecting passerby who happened to see the ambulance struggling to exit. Members of Eubank's team could be heard shouting expletives at security, demanding that they "get the f*** out of the way" and "open the damn door."
Chris Eubank Jr.'s claims against Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing
In his accusation, Eubank claimed he needed urgent medical attention due to being severely dehydrated after the fight. He said he lay in the back of the ambulance with an oxygen mask on, fearing for his life.
Eubank's dehydration was the result of the fight's rehydration clause, which stated that neither fighter could weigh more than 170 pounds on the morning of the fight. This came after Eubank gave fans an exclusive look at his demanding weight cut to make the 160-pound limit for the official weigh-in.
Eubank claimed that had he suffered more damage in the fight, the 20 minutes his ambulance was delayed from leaving the building could have killed him. He absorbed 215 total punches in the fight, including 180 power shots, according to Compubox.
Despite the accusations, Eubank signed another deal with Matchroom to rematch Benn on Nov. 15. The fight will once again commence at the middleweight limit of 160 pounds with the same 10-pound rehydration clause in place, according to TalkSport.
The Latest Boxing News
Ex-UFC Champion Blasts 'Bull****" Francis Ngannou Jake Paul Fight Replacement Rumor
Oscar De La Hoya Digs Up Canelo Alvarez Dirt With 1-Word Diss
Francis Ngannou-Jake Paul Replacement Report Has Boxing Fans All Saying The Same Thing
Carl Froch Reacts To Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight Jeopardy, Speaks On Being Replacement