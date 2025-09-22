Conor Benn Predicted To Lose In Chris Eubank Jr. Rematch For One Reason Says Former World Champion
When Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn met for the first time, their fiery meeting did not disappoint boxing fans. In April, the bigger and more experienced Eubank Jr. was able to edge out his rival, winning via unanimous decision.
It was the first time that 'The Destroyer' Benn tasted defeat as a professional, as his record fell to 23-1. However, he will get the opportunity to right his wrong on November 15th.
Competing once again at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and in the same weight class, it will be under similar circumstances that the pair rematch. According to one former champion, it will also result in the same winner.
Shawn Porter Feels as if Conor Benn Cannot Right His Wrong Against Chris Eubank Jr.
Benn had the biggest test of his career when he faced Eubank Jr. for the first time in April, just falling short against his rival. However, 'The Destroyer' was still able to impress with his energetic and enthusiastic performance.
It was seemingly Eubank Jr.'s size and experience that allowed him to win decisive rounds in the latter half of the fight. Something many predicted prior to the bout.
MORE: Oscar De La Hoya Disses Dana White In Clapback Rant
According to former world champion Shawn Porter, Benn may not have the skillset to formulate a winning plan against Eubank Jr. Speaking to Seconds Out, Porter expects the result to be the same on November 15th.
"The biggest inexperience that he [Benn] has is fighting a guy who is legitimately taller, bigger. Once he got past all of the big, explosive punches, which helped slow him down anyway, he didn't know how to get at [Eubank Jr.]," Porter said.
"I think that's something that, whether it's six months, eight months, 12 months, I don't know if they're going to be able to figure out that equation. So I don't think it changes."- Shawn Porter
Although Porter ultimately feels as if Benn will still be too inexperienced to get the win over his rival, he can potentially see one path to victory for the 29-year-old. "He may catch Chris Eubank with that big punch that he missed so many times in the first fight."
Porter added, "If he does that, that changes the complexion of the fight, because I don't think Chris Eubank has the best chin." However, the former welterweight champion feels that it is Benn's only path to victory against his fellow countryman and rival.
The Latest Boxing News
Floyd Mayweather Shares Clear Terence Crawford vs Canelo Alvarez Rematch Stance
Teddy Atlas Admits 'Worry' About Terence Crawford's Potential Next Fight
Official Reveals Key Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Details That Fans Already Saw Coming
Tony Bellew Makes Knockout Prediction For Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight