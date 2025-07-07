Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Jose Ramirez, Trevor Story)
The MLB All-Star break is just one week away, and we have a loaded Monday slate with some interesting pitching matchups to dive into.
However, when it comes to betting on home run props, we’re looking to fade as many pitchers as we can for a chance to cash in on some favorable odds on a player to leave the yard.
On Monday, I’m eyeing three players set at +300 or higher to hit a home run, including Cleveland Guardians star third baseman Jose Ramirez. While predicting home run props can be extremely tough, they’re also an exciting way to get into the regular season action in MLB.
Let’s dive into a full breakdown for each of these props and why these hitters are worth a look on July 7.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, July 7
- Trevor Story to Hit a Home Run (+300)
- Kyle Stowers to Hit a Home Run (+340)
- Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+350)
Trevor Story to Hit a Home Run (+300)
Boston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story is facing his former team, and he’s an interesting target to leave the yard against Colorado Rockies lefty Austin Gomber.
Gomber is making just his fifth appearance of the 2025 season, but he’s already given up four home runs and has a terrible 5.49 ERA. So, Boston may be able to tee off on him on Monday night.
Story has been red hot as of late, hitting .480 with three home runs over the last week and .383 with four homers over the last 14 days (12 games). He’s also hit left-handed pitching well in 2025, posting a .776 OPS with four of his 14 homers.
He’s worth a look against the struggling Gomber tonight.
Kyle Stowers to Hit a Home Run (+340)
Miami Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers hit three home runs in his six games last week, and he’s looking to build on that on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds and right-handed pitcher Brady Singer.
Singer has given up 10 home runs and has a 4.36 ERA in 17 starts this season, and the Cincy bullpen has struggled at times, allowing 43 homers as a unit in 2025.
That sets up well for Stowers, who has crushed 16 homers in 2025 while posting a .280/.352/.514 slash line. Stowers has also hit all of his home runs against right-handed pitching.
The 27-year-old has homered five times in his last 12 games (11 starts), and he should remain hot in a pretty favorable matchup on Monday.
Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+350)
Ramirez has struggled at the dish as of late, hitting just .198 over the last 28 days, but I’m going to buy low on him against the Houston Astros and lefty Colton Gordon.
Gordon has allowed nine home runs in nine appearances in the 2025 season, posting a 4.37 ERA in the process.
Ramirez’s batting average and OPS are significantly higher against left-handed pitching this season, as he’s hitting .344 with a .872 OPS and two homers against southpaws.
This could be a perfect spot for him to get back on track, and with oddsmakers moving him all the way down to +350 to hit a homer, I think it’s worth the risk even though he’s been slumping as of late.
