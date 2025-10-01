Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Jose Ramirez, Michael Busch)
The Wild Card round continues on Wednesday with four teams facing must-win situations.
There were eight home runs hit on Tuesday, five of which came off Dodgers bats, so let’s try to cash in on some Wednesday dingers.
At SI Betting, we share our favorite home run props for every day of the MLB season, and there are a few longshots worth targeting as the playoffs continue.
Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Wednesday, October 1:
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 1:
- Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+432)
- Michael Busch to Hit a Home Run (+467)
- Max Muncy to Hit a Home Run (+307)
Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+432)
Jose Ramirez got caught in no man’s land between third base and home plate as the potential tying run in Tuesday’s loss, and he’ll make up for it in Game 2 against Casey Mize.
The Guardians third baseman is coming off another 30-home run season, with just over half of those coming at home. He came up clutch with two home runs in 10 games in last year’s playoffs and isn’t going to let his team go home after two games.
Ramirez is 5 for 10 against Mize in his career with two home runs. The Tigers righthander allowed 21 home runs this season, including four in his last four starts.
Michael Busch to Hit a Home Run (+467)
The Chicago Cubs hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning in Game 1, and Michael Busch is a good bet to join the party in Game 2. The first baseman went 1 for 3 with a walk out of the leadoff spot on Tuesday, and he has had success against Padres pitcher Dylan Cease.
Busch has two home runs off Cease in eight at-bats in his career, including back on April 14 of this season. That was one of 34 home runs on the season for the slugger, and it contributed to Cease’s career-high of 21 home runs allowed this season.
The leadoff man hit three dingers in his final three regular season games and four home runs in his final five, all at home.
We’re getting Busch at nearly 5/1 to homer again off of Cease? I’ll take it.
Max Muncy to Hit a Home Run (+307)
The Los Angeles Dodgers teed off on the Reds on Tuesday night with Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez each launching a pair of homers. Muncy went 0 for 3 with a walk, and will be chomping at the bit to get going on Wednesday night.
Muncy may have only hit 19 home runs this season, but 15 of those came at Dodger Stadium, where he had a .571 slugging percentage as opposed to .360 on the road. Unsurprisingly, he also crushed right-handed pitching for 16 home runs and a .514 SLG.
Zack Littell takes the ball for the Reds in Game 2, and Muncy has homered twice off of him in five career at-bats when the righthander played for the Giants.
Muncy still has plenty of power left in him as the Dodgers look to defend their crown.
