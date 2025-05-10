Emanuel Navarrete Makes Weight After Multiple Attempts vs Charly Suarez
There was no shortage of drama at the weigh-in of Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez.
Navarrete came within an eyelash of losing his title on the scales on Friday, as he first weighed 130.3 pounds. After multiple attempts, Navarrete was finally able to take a sigh of relief, as he tipped the scale at 130 pounds to make the title fight official for Saturday at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif.
Suarez (18-0, 10 KOs) made weight on his first attempt, weighing in at 129.9 pounds for the first world title fight of his career. Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) will be making the fourth defense of his WBO junior lightweight title.
In his last fight, Navarrete, 30, defeated former two-division champion Oscar Valdez for a second time, knocking him down three times, with a left hook to the liver leaving the latter unable to beat the referee's count on Dec. 7. Suarez, 36, stopped Jorge Castaneda in the third round in his last fight on Sept. 20.
Raymond Muratalla and Zaur Abdullaev were both under the 135-pound limit for their IBF interim lightweight title bout. Muratalla (22-0, 17 KOs) stepped on the scale at 134.4 pounds, while Abdullaev weighed in at 134.6 pounds.
Muratalla is coming off a second-round stoppage of Jesus Perez on Nov. 2. Abdullaev (20-1, 12 KOs) has won nine straight fights since his loss to Devin Haney in 2019.
Three-division champion and Olympic gold medalist Vasiliy Lomachenko is the current IBF lightweight champion.
