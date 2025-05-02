Fabio Wardley's Replacement Opponent Revealed
Fabio Wardley's replacement opponent for Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller is now official.
Wardley will face undefeated Australian heavyweight contender Justis Huni on June 7 at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England. Wardley was originally forced to face Miller, but a shoulder injury forced him to withdraw from the bout.
The matchup will pit a pair of No. 1 contenders. Wardley is the No. 1 contender by the WBA, while Huni is the No. 1 contender for the WBO. Wardley is also ranked No. 3 by the WBO, while Huni is ranked No. 7 by the IBF, No. 9 by the WBA and No. 11 by the WBC.
Wardley (18-0-1, 17 KOs) is coming off a first-round knockout of Frazer Clarke on Oct. 12 in Saudi Arabia. One fight prior, Wardley and Clarke fought to a draw.
Huni (12-0, 7 KOs) has won his last three fights by stoppage in the second round. Huni has gone the 10-round distance five times in his career and has been scheduled for a 10-round fight in all but two of his fights. Wardley has only gone beyond six rounds twice in his career.
While Huni remains a relative unknown, one can make a compelling case that it's a better fight compared to Miller. With both fighters being No. 1 contenders, a win will put the winner well within range of landing a world title shot in the near future.
