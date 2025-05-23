Four Fights Added To Paul vs Chavez Jr Undercard, Including Floyd Schofield Back In Action
The card for Jake Paul's next fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is shaping up nicely, and it looks like several undefeated prospects will also step in the ring on June 28th.
Paul's Most Valuable Promotions announced that four more fights were added to the card, with the most notable one being undefeated prospect Floyd Schofield Jr. taking on former IBF super-featherweight champion Tevin Farmer.
Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) will be stepping in the ring for the first time this year. Originally, he was schedule to fight back on Feb. 22nd against WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, "Kid Austin" pulled out three days before the fight due an unknown illness
There was also reports that he was rumoured to fight MVP's prospect, Lucas Bahdi on this card. Schofield Jr.'s manager and advisor, Michael Miller, told Ring Magazine that "Kid Austin" and Bahdi (19-0, 15 KOs) were in negotiations.
Schofield will face arguably his toughest test to date in Farmer (33-8-1, 1 NC, 8 KOs). The 34-year-old Philly native will be the first former world champion Schofield has faced in his pro career. Currently on a three-fight losing streak, Farmer had back-to-back wars with William Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs), losing by split decision on Nov. 16th, 2024 and by majority decision on March 29th.
MORE: Canelo Alvarez Drops Major News On Terence Crawford Fight Location
Also on the card will be newly signed MVP boxer, Avious Griffin. Griffin (17-0, 16 KOs) will take on Julian Rodriguez (23-1, 14 KOs). Undefeated Olympian Raul Curiel (13-0, 11 KOs) will face Victor Rodriguez (16-0-1, 9 KOs). And undefeated female prospect Naomy Valle (14-0, 9 KOs) will face Ashley Felix (7-3, 1 KO).
The Paul-Chavez Jr. card will take place on June 28th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, and will be streamed on DAZN PPV.
