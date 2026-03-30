How To Watch Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
The highly anticipated heavyweight duel between Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora is officially set for April 4, 2026. Held at O2 Arena in London, England, the bout marks a high-stakes crossroads for two of the division's most storied pugilistic veterans.
Billed as "100" to commemorate the combined total of their professional fights between the pair, the match is viewed as a definitive "sink or swim" moment.
For the 40-year-old "Bronze Bomber," he is entering the bout with his legacy on the line. Also, the fight could be a tune-up performance for Wilder, who has his eyes on a potential summer showdown with Oleksandr Usyk.
For "War" Chisora, the 42-year-old has the advantage of fighting in front of a home crowd, his 50th career fight. Most have speculated that this would be his swan song in the squared circle. With a victory, he could have a fairytale ending and ride off into the sunset.
Before they are set to face off, Wilder and Chisora are coming into the fight as winners of their previous fights. Wilder earned his win in almost three years on June 27, 2025, after defeating Tyrrell Herndon via TKO.
Chisora boasts a three-fight winning streak with his last victory against Otto Wallin on February 8, 2025
Malik Scott , a former heavyweight contender who faced each fighter in his career, believes the fight can go either way. "It's simple, if the equalizer still exists, he [Wilder] can knock Chisora out," Scott explained. "If the equalizer does not exist, Derek Chisora can make it a long night for Deontay Wilder."
Scott added, "The fight is really black and white. If Deontay still has the equalizer, like I believe he does, if he's able to hit Chisora with it, then we'll see Chisora go out."
Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora Tale of The Tape
Deontay Wilder
Derek Chisora
Age;
40
42
Height:
6' 7" (201 cm)
6' 2" (188 cm)
Reach:
83" (211 cm)
74" (188 cm)
Record:
43-4-1
36-13
KO:
42
23
Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora date
Date: April 4, 2026
Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora time
Time: 2 p.m. EST
How to watch Wilder vs Chisora
Watch: DAZN
Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora Location
Location: The O2 Arena in London, England
Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora Card
- Derek Chisora vs. Deontay Wilder - Heavyweight
- Viddal Riley vs. Mateusz Masternak - For the European Cruiserweight title
- Denzel Bentley vs. Endry Saavedra - Middleweight
- Matty Harris vs. Franklin Ignatius - Heavyweight
- Amir Anderson vs. Jordan Dujon - Middleweight
- Dan Toward vs. Misael Da Veiga - Super welterweight
- Jermaine Dhliwayo vs. Jake Morgan - Super featherweight
- Tom Welland vs. TBA - Featherweight
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Rashad Grove is a contributing writer for KO On SI and a lifelong boxing fan based in Princeton, New Jersey. His work has appeared on Kicks On Sports Illustrated, BET.com, Ebony Magazine, Complex, MTV.com, The Root HOT97/WBLS, Forbes, Billboard, and The Philadelphia Inquirer. He has interviewed legends of the sport such as Mike Tyson, Terence Crawford, Anthony Joshua, and Canelo Álvarez, just to name a few.Follow theGroveness