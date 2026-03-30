How To Watch Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

The highly anticipated heavyweight duel between Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora is officially set for April 4, 2026. Held at O2 Arena in London, England, the bout marks a high-stakes crossroads for two of the division's most storied pugilistic veterans.

​Billed as "100" to commemorate the combined total of their professional fights between the pair, the match is viewed as a definitive "sink or swim" moment.

For the 40-year-old "Bronze Bomber," he is entering the bout with his legacy on the line. Also, the fight could be a tune-up performance for Wilder, who has his eyes on a potential summer showdown with Oleksandr Usyk.

Deontay Wilder | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

​For "War" Chisora, the 42-year-old has the advantage of fighting in front of a home crowd, his 50th career fight. Most have speculated that this would be his swan song in the squared circle. With a victory, he could have a fairytale ending and ride off into the sunset.

Before they are set to face off, Wilder and Chisora are coming into the fight as winners of their previous fights. Wilder earned his win in almost three years on June 27, 2025, after defeating Tyrrell Herndon via TKO.

Chisora boasts a three-fight winning streak with his last victory against Otto Wallin on February 8, 2025

​Malik Scott , a former heavyweight contender who faced each fighter in his career, believes the fight can go either way. "It's simple, if the equalizer still exists, he [Wilder] can knock Chisora out," Scott explained. "If the equalizer does not exist, Derek Chisora can make it a long night for Deontay Wilder."

Scott added, "The fight is really black and white. If Deontay still has the equalizer, like I believe he does, if he's able to hit Chisora with it, then we'll see Chisora go out."

Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora Tale of The Tape

Deontay Wilder Derek Chisora

Age; 40 42 Height: 6' 7" (201 cm) 6' 2" (188 cm) Reach: 83" (211 cm) 74" (188 cm) Record: 43-4-1 36-13

KO: 42 23

Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora date

Date: April 4, 2026

Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora time

Time: 2 p.m. EST

How to watch Wilder vs Chisora

Watch: DAZN

Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora Location

Location: The O2 Arena in London, England

Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora Card

Derek Chisora vs. Deontay Wilder - Heavyweight

Viddal Riley vs. Mateusz Masternak - For the European Cruiserweight title

Denzel Bentley vs. Endry Saavedra - Middleweight

Matty Harris vs. Franklin Ignatius - Heavyweight

Amir Anderson vs. Jordan Dujon - Middleweight

Dan Toward vs. Misael Da Veiga - Super welterweight

Jermaine Dhliwayo vs. Jake Morgan - Super featherweight