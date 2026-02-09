LeSean McCoy Names Two Former Super Bowl Winning Teammates He Thinks Can Box
LeSean McCoy knows exactly which of his former NFL teammates he wants to see try their hand in the ring.
Although he is now a full-time boxing analyst, McCoy remains entrenched in the football world. To get involved in the Super Bowl LX festivities, 'Shady' identified former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans as the two he believes would have the most success in boxing.
"Gronkowski," McCoy said, via the Inside the Ring show. "He's 6-7, he's frickin' jacked up, he can punch, he can move. Another one, he's a big boxing fan — Mike Evans. If you know Mike Evans, he loves LeBron James and he loves boxing. I think them two dudes would be excellent."
Several former football players have had success transitioning to MMA, but few have done the same in boxing.
Neither Gronkowski nor Evans has any combat sports training, but McCoy still believes their physical attributes and passion for the sport give them an inside track to success.
McCoy spent the last of his 12 years in the NFL with the Buccaneers. He joined the team in time to be a part of their Super Bowl LV-winning season, one year after he won Super Bowl LIV as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Despite spending his entire life on the gridiron and not in the ring, McCoy became one of four analysts announced as inaugural hosts of Ring Magazine's Inside the RIng weekly show in late 2025. McCoy worked for FOX Sports as an NFL analyst after retiring before landing his current job as a boxing panelist.
LeSean McCoy gives Tyson Fury Super Bowl love
In addition to singling out Gronkowski and Evans, McCoy also gave former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury a Super Bowl shoutout. 'Shady' enthusiastically name-dropped Fury as the boxer he most wants to see in a Super Bowl commercial.
Fury did not appear in a Super Bowl commercial, but that was always a long shot. The Manchester native is a big star in the boxing world, but he is not an American football fan and is not a big attraction in the United States.
However, while Fury did not appear on the big screen, a few fighters did grace the Super Bowl. Hispanic boxers Xander Zayas and Emiliano Vargas shared a cameo during Bad Bunny's halftime performance, throwing light punches at each other while the rapper walked past them.
