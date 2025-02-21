Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz Odds And Prediction
One of the best fights that can be made in the middleweight division is set to take place on Saturday at "The Last Crescendo."
Carlos Adames will put his WBC middleweight title on the line when he faces the undefeated Hamzah Sheeraz at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. For Adames (24-1, 18 KOs), it'll be the second defense of his title, while Sheeraz (21-0, 17 KOs) will be in the first world title bout of his career.
Will Adames land arguably the biggest win of his career? Or will it be a coronation for Sheeraz? Here are the betting odds heading into Saturday.
Odds say for Adames vs. Sheeraz via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Adames vs. Sheeraz Moneyline Odds
Moneyline: Sheeraz -300, Adames +235
Adames vs. Sheeraz Knockout/TKO/DQ Odds
Knockout Odds: Sheeraz +110, Adames +380
Adames vs. Sheeraz Decision Odds
Decision Odds: Sheeraz +240, Adames +700
Adames vs. Sheeraz Total Rounds Odds
Total Rounds: 10.5 (Under -125/Over -110)
Adames vs. Sheeraz Prediction
While it's cliche, the distance the fight takes place at will go a long way toward determining the winner.
At 6-foot-3, Sheeraz, 25, is a towering middleweight and boasts a 75-inch reach. He'll have a four-inch height advantage and two-inch reach advantage against Adames on Saturday.
Sheeraz knows how to use his reach to his advantage and makes opponents pay if they try to work their way inside. He has a super stiff jab that has dropped opponents in the past and a powerful straight right hand that capable of rocking anyone in the middleweight division.
MORE: How to Watch Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz: Date, Start Time, Live Stream, Fight Card
Getting inside Sheeraz's range is a tough task, but if Adames can work his way to the inside, his chances of pulling off the upset increase greatly. He has a strong left hook and is likely the more physically strong of the two. Finding ways to make it a rough and ugly fight could pay dividends later for the defending champion.
Adames' best bet to find success will likely be in exchanges on the inside. The lone time Sheeraz was dropped came when he was exchanging with Francisco Emanuel Torres before a left hook dropped him in the third round. Adames' left hook is one of his better weapons and could be the key in his getting the upset.
Adames has also shown he can fight out of both stances. In Sheeraz's fight against Austin "Ammo" Williams, Sheeraz was rocked early with a big left hand but able to recover before getting the 11th round stoppage.
Sheeraz, 25, is a fighter on the rise and has shown that he's capable of doing everything from countering while moving backwards to going after opponents and landing blistering jabs and straight right hands. He's won 15 in a row inside the distance because of it.
MORE: How To Watch Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2: Date, Start Time, Live Stream, Fight Card
But Adames is the toughest test he's faced to date. Sheeraz will have to manage range, while Adames' best change will likely be on the inside and finding a home for his left hook and right hook to the head and the body out of both stances.
While this fight is closer than betting odds hint at, it feels like Sheeraz is ready to take that next step and assert himself as one of, if not the best middleweights in the world. Sheeraz will find a way to weather some difficult moments early before stopping Adames in the 9th round.
Winner: Hamzah Sheeraz
How To Watch Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz
- Date: February 22, 2025
- Card start time: 11:45 am EST (8:45 am PST)
- TV/Stream: DAZN PPV
- Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
