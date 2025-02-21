Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov Betting Odds And Prediction
Rarely does a fight between two of the best in their division fly under the radar, but that's the case with Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov.
Ortiz Jr. and Madrimov will square off for Ortiz Jr.'s interim WBC junior middleweight title on Saturday as part of "The Last Crescendo" at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ortiz Jr. (22-0, 21 KOs) won the belt with a majority decision victory over Serhii Bohachuk for the most important win of his career.
Madrimov (10-1-1, 7 KOs) will be looking to bounce back from the first loss of his career, which was a close unanimous decision loss to pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford on Aug. 3. Madrimov was previously the WBA junior middleweight champion before suffering the loss to Crawford.
Ortiz Jr. vs. Madrimov pits two of the best at junior middleweight and could easily pave the way for the winner to earn a world title in their next fight or two. Here's what DraftKings' odds say for Ortiz vs. Madrimov as of Thursday afternoon.
Ortiz vs. Madrimov Moneyline Odds
Moneyline: Ortiz -125, Madrimov +100
Ortiz vs. Madrimov Knockout/TKO/DQ Odds
Knockout Odds: Ortiz +330, Madrimov +400
Ortiz vs. Madrimov Decision Odds
Decision Odds: Ortiz +190, Madrimov +215
Ortiz vs. Madrimov Total Rounds Odds
Total Rounds: 10.5 (Over -255/Under+180)
Ortiz vs. Madrimov Prediction
Ortiz Jr. vs. Madrimov pits an intriguing matchup between two well-rounded fighters, though, they each have their preference in how they want to fight.
Ortiz Jr., 26, is a high-contact fighter who prefers to put pressure on his opponents and eventually break them. He's also a very good combination puncher with power in both hands. Ortiz Jr. is also really good body puncher, which will go a long way toward limiting Madrimov's movement.
Madrimov, 30, is a very good boxer with awkward timing and movement. He also has a great jab that he uses to the head and body, building the rest of his offense around it. His jab to the body helps set up leaping hooks and overhand rights.
If Madrimov is going to become the first man to defeat Ortiz Jr., he'll have to rely heavily on his athleticism, defense and footwork. If Madrimov can outmaneuver Ortiz Jr. and keep him turning and land clean shots, he'll have the inside track toward handing him his first loss.
For Ortiz Jr., his bodywork and ability to cut off the ring will be paramount. If he can constantly pin Madrimov in a corner or along the ropes and land big shots, it'll help slow the former WBA champion down and possibly pave the way for a late stoppage.
MORE: Daniel Dubois Out Of Title Fight vs Joseph Parker
One wouldn't have been surprised if Ortiz Jr. and Madrimov met down the line in a unification bout at junior middleweight. Instead, it's with an interim belt on the line, though, the stakes aren't far off from what it'd be if there was a world title at stake.
On a stacked card littered with numerous great title bouts, Ortiz Jr. vs. Madrimov is arguably the best matchup on paper. This fight could easily go either way, but Ortiz Jr.'s power and pressure will be the difference in the second half and help him notch a decision victory over Madrimov.
Winner: Vergil Ortiz Jr
Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov How To Watch
- Date: February 22, 2025
- Card start time: 11:45 am EST (8:45 am PST)
- TV/Stream: DAZN PPV
- Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
