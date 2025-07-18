Lamont Roach Makes U-Turn On Gervonta Davis Rematch Status After Tank’s Arrest
Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach looked set to have their rematch on August 16. However, Davis was arrested on July 11 on charges of domestic violence against his former girlfriend, who is the mother of the boxer's two children. He has since been released from custody.
Reports emerged that 'Tank' Davis stopped training following the incident on June 15th and that PBC was exploring a new date for the rematch, noting that the initial date could be postponed a week or two.
The rematch currently looks in limbo, and Roach has now provided an additional update regarding the likelihood of the fight going forward. He initially claimed the rematch would go ahead as planned on August 16, however, his latest comments contradict that stance and he now doubts the rematch will go ahead at all.
During his latest stream, 'The Reaper' said:
I ain't gonna lie bro, I just think this n**** don't wanna fight. Remember when I tweeted, can he hold up his end of [the deal]? He still ain't getting past that. That makes me mad, I am not gonna lie. It's still a possibility but I think little bro just don't wanna get in there. I really think that.
Roach added that there's no certainty about the rematch going forward and he is unhappy about it. He says he's been looking sharp in training but thinks Davis is too scared to have a rematch.
Their first fight back in March ended in a majority draw where Davis retained the WBA lightweight title. 'Tank' took a deliberate knee in the fight which wasn't correctly counted as a knockdown.
Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) stood toe-to-toe with Gervonta Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) and took what 'Tank' had to offer. He landed some significant counter shots of his own, often stumbling Davis. It was certainly the toughest fight of Davis' career.
Some believe Roach is the perfect anecdote to Davis' style while others reckon 'Tank' didn't take the fight as seriously as he should have. All these narratives make the rematch an intriguing prospect, which unfortunately looks in serious jeopardy at the moment.
The Latest Boxing News
Trainer Asserts Manny Pacquiao Is A More Lethal Opponent Than Mike Tyson
Nutritionist And Former Foe Chris Algieri Dishes On 46-Year-Old Pacquiao’s Chances vs Barrios [Exclusive]
Edgar Berlanga's Wife Calls For Hamzah Sheeraz Investigation
Oleksandr Usyk's Purse vs Daniel Dubois Will Make Tyson Fury Furious