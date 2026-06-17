Leading Location Reportedly Emerges for Fury vs Joshua Fight

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua has been the fight that keeps on giving in terms of its out-of-ring drama. From agreeing to the bout to the battle of promoters between Eddie Hearn and Dana White, and more, nothing about the fight has been straightforward.

The fight has been discussed for the best part of a decade, as two of Britain's most popular boxers of all time have been flapping gums at one another for a long period of time.

One thing that fans would have been hoping for was Fury and Joshua settling their score in their home nation. However, it appears as if that may not be the case, if the latest reports are true.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could take place in the United States

IMAGO / PA Images

According to a recent report from The Athletic, Las Vegas has emerged as the 'frontrunner' city to host the mega bout between the British heavyweights.

Although London would have been a popular guess just a matter of weeks ago, Las Vegas is now the favorite amongst other American cities, according to the report.

The news comes in direct contradiction to recent Eddie Hearn comments, which claim that the fight will not happen stateside. "The contract specifically states that the fight must take place in the UK," Hearn told Boxing Scene.

"Right now, there's no official confirmation."

Fury's White House UFC trip

Tyson Fury at The White House | IMAGO / PxImages

Fury recently made his first appearance in America in almost six years when he was introduced at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House in Washington.

'The Gypsy King' was brought out in front of the crowd and presented on the broadcast for an announcement. However, when the time came to make the supposed announcement, the heavyweight pawned the reveal off to UFC boss Dana White.

The UFC headman has been adamant about his involvement in the Fury vs Joshua fight. This includes stating he will be the promoter of the fight, and that he knows where the event will be staged, whereas Eddie Hearn does not. Eddie Hearn fired back at White, saying he 'got his bum slapped' over the claim.

Many believed Fury's UFC appearance meant that he had signed with Zuffa Boxing; however, manager Spencer Brown has ruled that out. Speaking to Gareth A Davis, Brown said, “I can categorically tell you that there’s no contract with Zuffa with Tyson Fury."

Fury's manager added, “He was invited to the fight over the weekend to go to the White House to meet the president, to see the spectacle. Turki Alalshikh has done everything. He laid on everything for him."

Fury announced on his Instagram on Monday that Turki Alalshikh will be his promoter until he retires.

Stay tuned for more on Fury vs Joshua from KO On SI.