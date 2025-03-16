Michigan Commission Gives Verdict On Claressa Shield’s Doping Suspension
Claressa Shields defeated Danielle Perkins in February and became the first ever boxer to become the undisputed champion across three different weight classes.
However, shortly after the bout, Shields was handed a suspension for marijuana use. Shields remained adamant that she didn't and has never used marijuana.
The Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission has now revealed that Shields provided enough evidence to overturn the suspension and that they would remove her name from the suspension list.
A statement from the MUCC read:
Based on the information the Respondent provided at the compliance conference, the Department (of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs), on behalf of the MUCC, finds there is no longer imminent threat to the integrity of the sport, the public interest, or the welfare and safety of a contest that requires emergency action. ... The Department will remove Respondent's name from the suspension list of the sanctioned record-keeping organization (Friday).
Claressa Shields reacted to the news on social media, writing on X (formerly Twitter):
Officially unsuspended ! But y’all a little quiet! Y’all was real loud about me “supposedly” smoking marijuana and being suspended! No worries! And still an Undisputed heavyweight champ! I have the Order to prove it!!! About to go live on Instagram! #freeClaressaShields #Gwoat #claressashields #MichiganCommission
Claressa Shields' manager, Mark Taffet, spoke with USA Today and said:
We appreciate the Michigan Commission's swift elimination of the suspension, and look forward to Claressa getting right back to business as boxing's GWOAT.
Shields currently has a professional record of 16-0-0 with three knockout wins.
