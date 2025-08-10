Moses Itauma Makes Career Admission; ‘I Want to Be Like Floyd Mayweather'
Moses Itauma is looking to replicate what Floyd Mayweather did inside the boxing ring. The Slovakia-born British heavyweight has been touted as the next big thing in boxing's glory division.
Frank Warren believes Itauma will go on to become a global superstar like Tiger Woods and LeBron James. At 20, he holds a record of 12-0-0 with 10 knockout wins. He is affectionately called the British Mike Tyson for being so devastating at such a young age.
Itauma has the biggest test of his career ahead next, taking on Dillian Whyte on August 16 in Riyadh. Ahead of the fight, Itauma has made an interesting career admission.
Moses Itauma wants to emulate Floyd Mayweather
Boxing is a brutal sport and if fighters don't make smart choices, they might be left with an impaired post career life. Mayweather, according to many, did it the best. He retired with a 50-0-0 record and was barely caught clean inside the ring, meaning he never took any significant damage.
That's what Itauma is looking to do instead of getting involved in an ego battle.
Speaking to the Ring Magazine, the rising heavyweight prospect said, "With boxing, one of the things is that you can't admit that another man is better than you. You can't just say 'Okay, cool, Ronaldo can play Football better than me.' I feel like with boxing, it comes with a bit of respect, your masculinity, and XYZ."
"I don't want it to be like, 'Yeah, that guy whooped my a**. He handed it to me.' I don't want anyone to say that. I want to be like Floyd Mayweather. He made a lot of money in the sport, came out with his brain intact, no damage. And nobody can say 'Yes, I f*cked him up.'"
Dillian Whyte relishing the Moses Itauma challenge
Itauma is up against a real veteran in Whyte next. Whyte has fought the who's who of the heavyweight division in his long career and is looking to hand the young Itauma a reality check. He acknowledges the danger but is extremely confident of what he brings to the table. Whyte said:
They’re trying to feed the old wolf to the young wolf. I may be an old wolf, but my teeth are still sharp. I carry power in both hands, I’m sure he does the same, so let’s see. I’m going to do whatever it takes to win.
The Whyte fight could be a real ability check for Itauma in terms of where he stands at the moment. A convincing win could reignite the heavyweight division and Itauma can establish himself as a real threat to undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk.
