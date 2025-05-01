PPV Buys Revealed For Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn
Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn has seemingly delivered in every which way both inside and outside of the ring.
The build-up to the long-standing grudge match between Eubank Jr. and Benn, which began with the two fights between their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn, in 1990 and 1993, led to great results on Pay-Per-View.
Ring Magazine reported that PPV drew 620,000 buys, a more than solid number for any fighter.
Eubank Jr. won by unanimous decision in a Fight of the Year contender on Saturday at Tottenham Stadium.
The PPV was $26 in the U.S.
The build-up to Eubank Jr. and Benn was a contentious one. At the press conference to announce the fight, Eubank Jr. hit Benn with an egg, which drew a $130,000 fine from the British Boxing Board of Control. One day after a fiery final press conference, Eubank Jr. was fined again, this time for $500,000, after he missed weight by 0.01 pounds.
But once they stepped into the ring on Saturday, the fight more than delivered. Eubank Jr and Benn went back and forth for the duration of the fight. With the fight still appearing to be up for grabs, the 12th round was one of the best rounds you'll ever see, as they combined to land 86 punches.
Eubank Jr. and Benn landed a combined 582 punches in the fight.
