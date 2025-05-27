Sources: Boxing Star Ryan Garcia to Undergo Hand Surgery
Ryan Garcia will undergo surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles to repair damage to his right hand, two sources familiar with Garcia’s injury told Sports Illustrated.
Garcia’s manager, Guadalupe Valencia, confirmed plans for the surgery.
The procedure will be performed by Dr. Steven Shin, a noted hand specialist who has operated on many boxers, including Canelo Álvarez and Vasyl Lomachenko. Garcia, 26, is expected to be able to resume training in six weeks.
Garcia injured the hand during training camp for his May 2 loss to Rolando Romero. He required multiple cortisone shots in the lead-up to the fight, a source said. Garcia averaged 17.5 punches per round against Romero, per CompuBox, half of his average in his previous six fights. His 48 power punches thrown against Romero is the second fewest for a 12-round fight in CompuBox history.
“I think the whole year took a lot off my body physically and mentally,” Garcia said. “I’m just thankful I made it to the ring and went 12 rounds. So thank God for the opportunity. Hats off to Rolly. He did a great job.”
Garcia’s injury puts his immediate future in limbo. Turki Alalshikh, the Saudi Arabian official and The Ring magazine owner who bankrolled the Garcia-Romero headlined card, had plans to hold a rematch between Garcia and Devin Haney. Garcia won a majority decision against Haney in April 2024, only to have it overturned to a no-contest after Garcia tested positive for Ostarine, a banned substance.
Haney picked up a unanimous-decision win over Jose Ramirez in the co-main event May 2.
Garcia prefers to pursue a rematch with Romero, a source said. In an interview with FightHype.com, Garcia’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, said there was “zero” interest in facing Haney and called facing Romero again “the right move.”
“I’m gonna sit down with Ryan,” said De La Hoya. “He’s in great spirits. We’re looking forward to the future. We’re gonna nail down exactly what the plans are going to be and put it in play.”