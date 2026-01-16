Oscar De La Hoya Responds To Vergil Ortiz Jr's Lawsuit

The fighter that Oscar De La Hoya has been campaigning for the most in 2026 is now the biggest threat to his career.

De La Hoya has kept his mind focused on two separate topics in recent months: finalizing Ryan Garcia's title fight with Mario Barrios and working with Vergil Ortiz Jr. to secure a fight with Jaron Ennis.

The latter plan has blown up in his face, with Ortiz filing a lawsuit against Golden Boy Promotions, looking to break free from his contract.

De La Hoya has since responded to the lawsuit and issued the promotion's first official statement.

"We are aware of the lawsuit," De La Hoya wrote. "Unfortunately, Vergil is getting bad advice from his lawyer and manager, who have repeatedly violated the contract. We will aggressively defend this lawsuit and enforce our rights. We are confident a judge will agree that our contract is valid and Vergil and his team are in breach."

Oscar De La Hoya on Instagram | Oscar De La Hoya / Instagram

De La Hoya and Golden Boy have been sued multiple times before, notably by Canelo Alvarez and Ryan Garcia. Alvarez's suit ended with his departure from the promotion, but Garcia eventually dismissed his case and remains on the roster.

However, De La Hoya's relationship with Garcia has not gotten much better since. The 52-year-old promoter recently admitted he rarely speaks directly to Garcia anymore and only communicates with his manager.

With Ortiz now at odds with Golden Boy Promotions, De La Hoya is currently pitted against the two biggest stars on his roster.

Vergil Ortiz Jr.'s lawsuit furthers Oscar De La Hoya-Rick Mirigian drama

Vergil Ortiz Jr., in red corner, lands a right on Samuel Vargas during their bout at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on July 24, 2020. Ortiz Jr. remains undefeated with a record of 16-0 (16KOs). Mg 7499 | Omar Ornelas/The Desert Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC

De La Hoya's response was his second on Instagram in as many days. His last post was a direct message to Ortiz's manager, Rick Mirigian, with whom he has been at odds for months.

"As our lawyers have made clear, you don't negotiate for Vergil's fights, I do," De La Hoya wrote. "While you run your mouth, I'm the one actually fighting for Vergil to be the A side and get the MAXIMUM possible for this fight. I'm negotiating with Eddie Hearn and DAZN to make this fight happen and will continue to fight for Vergil in those negotiations. You need to get out of the way."

Mirigian and Ortiz's lawsuit against Golden Boy was already in motion at that point, but De La Hoya's message could not have helped.

Ortiz's lawsuit accuses De La Hoya of breach of contract and "interfering with economic advantages," according to Ring Magazine. The lawsuit claims that the promoter's strained relationships with other figures in the industry, including Turki Alalshikh and Eddie Hearn, have prevented him from obtaining a fight with Ennis, among other potentially lucrative opportunities.

De La Hoya further addressed the situation in a video posted Friday evening, which you can watch below.

