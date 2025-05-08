WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman: Cissokho Fight Part Of Big Boxing Return To Africa
A series of high-profile match-ups suggest boxing in Africa has finally arrived.
Last year, the world celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the 'Rumble in the Jungle'. The historic title fight was the first world championship in Africa and featued Muhammad Ali overcoming heavyweight champion George Foreman in a historic upset. More recently, Hasim Rahman upset Lennox Lewis in in South Africa in 2001.
The closest thing to the Rumble in the Jungle 2 might take place this weekend in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea where Souleymane Cissokho will take on Egidijus Kavaliauskas for the WBC Silver Welterweight title.
World Boxing President Mauricio Sulaiman spoke about some of the recent developments. “Equatorial Guinea will host Souleymane Cissokho vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas on May 10th and this marks the greatest boxing event in [this region of Africa] in years.”
Other major fights this year are planned elsewhere. Ghana will see a big card promoted by Amir Khan and South Africa boxing continues to flourish with WBC champion Kevin Lerena.
“2025 is the Year of Africa and the WBC has begun a series of events and activities to celebrate the greatness of the continent,” said Sulaiman.
In addition to sanctioning these professional fights, the WBC also supported a major amateur tournament in Nigeria.
It is no secret that Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season intends to do a boxing card in Africa in the future. Though, what that means in practice, whether it's supporting a card in Equatorial Guinea or a fight in front of the Pyramids in Egypt, is unknown.
From Dick Tiger (Nigeria) to Kasim (Ouma) and dozens more, many African born boxers have competed, but only a handful of fights have been world title fights or eliminators. The first African born world champion was Battling Siki, who was born in what is today Senegal. He won the light heavyweight title way back in 1922.
The exception, and its an important one, is South Africa, which is the most developed sports market in Africa.
MORE: Floyd Mayweather Files $100 Million Lawsuit Against Business Insider Over Real Estate Deal Report
Elsewhere, Ghana has flickered occasionally as a bright spot. After the Rumble in the Jungle, Azumah Nelson defended his world title in Ghana in 1988 in what was seen as an oddity. Ghanian fighters like Isaac Drogboe and Richard Commey have held big fights in Ghana in recent years as well. More recently, Mickey Bey and Tevin Farmer were nearly lured to Ghana for a fight.
Women’s boxing has also arrived in Africa and never left. Catherine Phiri of Zambia and Fatuma Zarika of Kenya have both had international or WBC world title fights in their respective countries in the past decade. Namibia’s boxing footprint is in many ways an extension of South Africa, with many of its best fighters soon jumping the border for big fights. Namibian fighters have brought home title fights in a handful of bouts since 2009.
Congolese Former WBC Cruiserwieght champion Ilunga Makabu has campaigned partly in his native DRC. His brother, Martin Bakole, has dreams of brining a big heavyweight fight back to Kinshasha for the first time since the original “Rumble in the Jungle.”
This past weekend, Martin Bakole battled Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba to a disputed draw in Riyadh, an outcome that all but demands a rematch. In an ideal future for African boxing, that sequel wouldn’t happen in Las Vegas or London, it would take place in Kinshasa, under the shadow of history and the echoes of Ali vs. Foreman.
From the sands of Senegal to the streets of Soweto, Africa has produced champions. Now, at last, the continent is poised not just to send boxers abroad, but to bring the big fights home. With Cissokho headlining in Equatorial Guinea the stage is set.
The Latest Boxing News
Unreal Stat Similarity Between Gervonta Davis And Naoya Inoue Has Fans Wanting Super-Fight
Teddy Atlas Calls Out Canelo Alvarez For 'Stinker', Claims William Scull May Have Won
Terence Crawford's Brilliantly Simple Take On Canelo Alvarez's Weight Advantage
Ghana Card Offers Andrew Tabiti And Ohara Davies Ring Redemption