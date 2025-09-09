Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams’ NIL salary revealed
On Tuesday, Pete Nakos of On3 revealed a best estimate on how money Alabama's super-speedster at wide receiver, Ryan Williams, is making to play for the Crimson Tide this season.
Williams emerged as one of the premier true freshman talents in college football during the 2024 season, joining Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith as a pair of the most electric wideouts in the country despite their rookie status. Heading into year two of the Kalen DeBoer era, retaining Williams was a must for a coach who thrives in the passing game.
But after Williams racked up 865 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns as a 17-year-old during last year's action, the Tide had to cough up a pretty penny to keep him in Tuscaloosa. According to On3's Pete Nakos, Williams is making a little bit under $2 million for this football season.
"Sources have told On3 that Williams is making north of $1.8 million this season," Nakos wrote in an article Tuesday morning.
As part of Williams' On3 player profile, his NIL valuation is listed at $2.6 million, while his "roster value" is notched at $1.5 million, just under his reported salary for the season, while the total valuation is a decent bit higher.
Ryan Williams' start to the 2025 season has been slow, though. In the season-opening loss, Williams did nab five catches but amassed just 30 yards while fellow WR Germie Bernhard stole the show. Then, Williams had to miss the team's Week 2 win against Louisiana-Monroe due to concussion symptoms while his status for Week 3 hangs in the balance.
"I think it will be probably be more mid-week where we see Ryan and some of those guys and kind of see where we’re at," Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer shared on Monday regarding his prized wide receiver.
“Coming along day-to-day,” DeBoer added on Williams. “Been on the practice field. He’s doing the normal protocol and coming along nicely. That's probably the best way to explain it.”
It's a fine way to explain it, and more so, there may not be much to explain. Ryan Williams is dealing with something in the realm of a concussion, meaning he'll simply have to remain patient and work his way through the correct protocol. Because we all know well by now, in 2025, that head injuries in football are nothing to rush back from.
Read more on College Football HQ
- Ranking the 8 best team performances in Week 2 of college football
- Six overrated teams from Week 3 college football AP top 25 poll
- PETA demands college football player stop bringing pet cat Pudge to games
- Oregon State allows bizarre punt return TD, causes coach to drop F-bomb
- Predicting College GameDay destinations for each remaining week of the regular season