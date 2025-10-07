Alabama vs. Missouri prediction 2025: Where the experts see an edge
SEC football returns to the gridiron this weekend as No. 8 Alabama hits the road again to face off against No. 14 Missouri in Week 7 action on Saturday. Let’s take a look at the latest expert predictions and betting lines for the game.
Alabama improved to 2-0 in SEC play with a big win over ranked Vanderbilt, coming after a huge win at ranked Georgia, and now it looks for its third-straight win against a ranked conference opponent this year.
Missouri is 1-0 in SEC competition with a win over South Carolina and took last weekend off following a rout against UMass, sitting 7th in FBS by averaging more than 45 points per game so far.
Where are the experts putting their money in this SEC clash?
Let’s take a look at the latest consensus predictions and updated betting lines to see what the experts are making of Alabama vs. Missouri this week.
Alabama vs. Missouri prediction, odds
As expected, the books call the Crimson Tide a favorite over the Tigers, but by a close margin.
Alabama is a 3.5 point favorite against Missouri, according to the latest game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook entering the weekend.
FanDuel lists the total at 52.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Alabama at -152 and for Missouri at +126 to win outright.
Alabama: -3.5 (-104)
Missouri: +3.5 (+118)
Over 52.5 points: -108
Under 52.5 points: -112
Alabama vs. Missouri trends
Alabama is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games...
Missouri is 8-2 against the spread in its last 10 games...
Alabama is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games against Missouri...
Missouri is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games against SEC opponents...
Alabama is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games played on a Saturday...
The total went under in 4 of Missouri’s last 5 games in October...
The total went under in 8 of Alabama’s last 12 games...
Missouri is 7-2 against the spread in its last 9 home games..
Alabama is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 road games...
Missouri is 0-5 straight-up in its last 5 games against Alabama...
Where the money is going
A majority of bettors still expect the Crimson Tide will show out against the Tigers in this road SEC test, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Alabama is getting 62 percent of bets to beat Missouri by at least four points and cover the narrow point spread to stay undefeated in SEC play.
The other 38 percent of wagers project the Tigers will either defeat the Crimson Tide outright in an upset, or lose the game by a field goal or less.
Alabama vs. Missouri implied score prediction
The game’s implied score suggests that the Crimson Tide will get out of Columbia with a win, but they’ll have to fight for it.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Alabama will defeat Missouri by a projected score of 28 to 24.
The consensus prediction for Alabama vs. Missouri is...
- Alabama -3.5
- Crimson Tide to win -152
- Under 52.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
