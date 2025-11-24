Big Ten quarterback's Heisman odds plummet despite blowout Week 13 win
Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza continues to tighten his grip on the Heisman Trophy race. The Indiana quarterback was idle during Week 13, yet his odds on prediction market platform Kalshi held steady at 49 percent, the highest mark of the season. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love made another statement with 171 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries in a 70-7 win over Syracuse, pushing him further into the conversation.
Even Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia caught attention after breaking a school record with 484 passing yards and six total touchdowns against Kentucky. The national race has shifted toward the players producing eye-catching performances in November, and for one major contender, the timing could not be worse.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin, once Mendoza’s closest challenger, saw his Heisman chances nearly cut in half despite a 42-9 win over Rutgers. Sayin’s odds dropped from 36 percent to 19 percent on Kalshi, a stunning fall for a player who guided his team to an 11-0 record. It appears Love's ascension in the odds has come at Sayin's expense.
Sayin completed 13 of 19 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. With top wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate unavailable, the Buckeyes played a clean, efficient game that lacked explosive moments. While effective, the performance did little to impress Heisman voters or those tracking the race’s shifting narrative.
Julian Sayin Falls in Tight Heisman Race as Contenders Surge
The drop in Sayin’s odds reflected how other contenders have seized recent spotlight opportunities. Mendoza’s consistency and Indiana’s undefeated record have kept him the favorite heading into the final stretch. Love’s performance for Notre Dame thrust him into serious contention, giving the Heisman field rare diversity at the top with a running back among quarterbacks.
Pavia’s breakout for Vanderbilt turned heads across the country as he vaulted into the mix at 9 percent odds, while Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed and Georgia’s Gunner Stockton remain in outside contention on Kalshi. Each of the top names has capitalized on their moments, while Sayin has faced limited chances to showcase big numbers in Ohio State’s controlled wins.
That will change soon. The Buckeyes travel to Michigan next, a rivalry game that doubles as Sayin’s biggest stage yet, especially considering the Wolverines have won the contest in four straight seasons. A victory in Ann Arbor would set up a Big Ten title showdown against Mendoza’s Indiana, giving Sayin two critical chances to revive his Heisman campaign.
The Buckeyes will play at Michigan on Saturday at noon ET on Fox.
