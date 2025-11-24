College Football HQ

Big Ten quarterback's Heisman odds plummet despite blowout Week 13 win

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin’s Heisman odds fell sharply to 19% despite the Buckeyes’ 42-9 win over Rutgers.

Matt De Lima

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin has seen his odds to win the Heisman Trophy fall despite the Buckeyes' continued success in Week 13.
Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin has seen his odds to win the Heisman Trophy fall despite the Buckeyes' continued success in Week 13. / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
In this story:

Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza continues to tighten his grip on the Heisman Trophy race. The Indiana quarterback was idle during Week 13, yet his odds on prediction market platform Kalshi held steady at 49 percent, the highest mark of the season. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love made another statement with 171 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries in a 70-7 win over Syracuse, pushing him further into the conversation.

Even Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia caught attention after breaking a school record with 484 passing yards and six total touchdowns against Kentucky. The national race has shifted toward the players producing eye-catching performances in November, and for one major contender, the timing could not be worse.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin, once Mendoza’s closest challenger, saw his Heisman chances nearly cut in half despite a 42-9 win over Rutgers. Sayin’s odds dropped from 36 percent to 19 percent on Kalshi, a stunning fall for a player who guided his team to an 11-0 record. It appears Love's ascension in the odds has come at Sayin's expense.

Sayin completed 13 of 19 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. With top wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate unavailable, the Buckeyes played a clean, efficient game that lacked explosive moments. While effective, the performance did little to impress Heisman voters or those tracking the race’s shifting narrative.

Julian Sayin Falls in Tight Heisman Race as Contenders Surge

The drop in Sayin’s odds reflected how other contenders have seized recent spotlight opportunities. Mendoza’s consistency and Indiana’s undefeated record have kept him the favorite heading into the final stretch. Love’s performance for Notre Dame thrust him into serious contention, giving the Heisman field rare diversity at the top with a running back among quarterbacks.

Pavia’s breakout for Vanderbilt turned heads across the country as he vaulted into the mix at 9 percent odds, while Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed and Georgia’s Gunner Stockton remain in outside contention on Kalshi. Each of the top names has capitalized on their moments, while Sayin has faced limited chances to showcase big numbers in Ohio State’s controlled wins.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10)
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) has thrown for 2,832 yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That will change soon. The Buckeyes travel to Michigan next, a rivalry game that doubles as Sayin’s biggest stage yet, especially considering the Wolverines have won the contest in four straight seasons. A victory in Ann Arbor would set up a Big Ten title showdown against Mendoza’s Indiana, giving Sayin two critical chances to revive his Heisman campaign.

The Buckeyes will play at Michigan on Saturday at noon ET on Fox.

Read more on College Football HQ

feed

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Matt De Lima
MATT DE LIMA

Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.

Home/Betting