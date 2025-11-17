Greg McElroy names 'odds-on favorite' for Heisman Trophy after Week 12
Indiana’s unbeaten run reached new heights Saturday night, as the Hoosiers dominated Wisconsin 31-7 to move to 11-0 for the first time in school history. Head coach Curt Cignetti’s team once again found its rhythm after halftime, extending the program’s home winning streak to 15 and tying last year’s group for the most victories in a single season.
It was a night that featured sharp adjustments, a composed locker room, and a quarterback who refused to stay down despite relentless pressure. Indiana opened the second half with three straight touchdown drives, turning a close game into another runaway victory.
The second-ranked Hoosiers now sit one win away from their first Big Ten title game appearance and a likely return to the College Football Playoff.
And at the center of it all, a familiar face continued to define Indiana’s season. This time, capturing national attention beyond Bloomington.
Fernando Mendoza Emerges as Heisman Trophy Front-Runner
During Sunday’s episode of Always College Football, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy identified Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza as the “odds-on favorite” to win the Heisman Trophy. McElroy pointed out that Mendoza’s betting line shifted from +160 to -120 after his four-touchdown performance against Wisconsin, calling it the first time all year a clear front-runner has separated from the field. At the time of publishing, BetMGM has Mendoza's Heisman odds at -115, followed by Ohio State's Julian Sayin at +225 and Texas A&M's Marcel Reed at +500.
Mendoza delivered one of his most efficient outings of the season, completing 22 of 24 passes for 299 yards while breaking Kurtis Rourke’s single-season school record with his 30th touchdown throw. That pass, a five-yarder to Omar Cooper Jr., came just minutes after Mendoza returned from a brief injury evaluation on the sideline.
Cignetti’s halftime message was simple: “Take a deep breath, relax and have fun.” His team responded, outscoring Wisconsin 24-0 in the second half behind three touchdown drives led by Mendoza. True freshman quarterback Carter Smith managed one touchdown for the Badgers but also committed two turnovers as Indiana’s defense tightened after the break.
Despite his rising Heisman profile, Mendoza deflected the attention. “The most important thing for myself is winning the next game against Purdue,” he said. “If these awards end up happening, then great. My goal is to win games here.”
He credited his teammates for his success, saying, “That’s not a player stat. It’s more of a team and passing stat. Think about all the receivers that we’ve spread the ball out to…all those guys are ballers.” Mendoza also highlighted the team’s unity, calling their “brotherhood” the program’s greatest strength.
The Hoosiers will visit Purdue on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
