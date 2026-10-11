Heisman Trophy Odds Tracker 2026: Jeremiah Smith Lands Odds-On Status Into Week 7

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith became an odds-on Heisman Trophy favorite heading into Week 7, while Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell slid to fifth after his first loss as a starter against Georgia.

Smith shortened from +115 in last week’s tracker to -220 after two first-half touchdowns against Maryland, which gives him an implied probability of about 69%. Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr and Miami quarterback Darian Mensah share second at +1000, and Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss sits fourth at +1500.

1. WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State (-220)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates after the game against the Maryland Terrapins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: W 45-16 vs. Maryland. 4 catches for 93 yards, 2 TD

Next: at Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 17, at noon ET on FOX

Smith is the only player on the board shorter than +1000. He scored on his first two touches against Maryland, breaking a tackle on a short pass for a 33-yard touchdown and adding a 40-yarder after the Terrapins cut the lead to 14-10.

His four catches were a season low, but the second score was his 11th touchdown in three weeks. He also made a one-handed grab that set up Julian Sayin’s touchdown pass to Mason Williams with 24 seconds left in the first half.

The Opa-locka, Florida, native now has 48 catches for 916 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. His 38 career receiving touchdowns leave him one shy of the Big Ten record.

Nick Saban called him “the best player in the country” on College GameDay hours before kickoff, and LeBron James said during the game that Smith should win the Heisman.

Ohio State is 5-1 and 3-0 in Big Ten play, but coach Ryan Day wasn’t pleased with two turnovers and eight penalties. “Eight penalties, that’s not the sign of a good team,” Day said. The Buckeyes visit Indiana, which beat them 13-10 in last year’s Big Ten title game, before a trip to USC on Oct. 31 and a home date with Oregon on Nov. 7.

T-2. QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame (+1000)

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr scrambles with the ball during a college football game against Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last week: W 58-7 vs. Stanford. 181 yards, 3 TD. 5 rushes for 41 yards

Next: at BYU, Saturday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Carr drifted from +800 to +1000 even though Notre Dame beat Stanford by 51 points. He threw only 20 passes because the Fighting Irish ran for more than 300 yards, and Jonaz Walton set a program record for a true freshman with 181 rushing yards on 13 carries, including a 97-yard touchdown.

Carr still threw three touchdown passes: a 3-yard slant to Jaden Greathouse, a 70-yard catch-and-run by Aneyas Williams and a 30-yarder to Elijah Burress for his first career touchdown catch. Notre Dame led 37-0 at halftime.

“We know he’s gifted,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said of Walton.

The 6-0 Fighting Irish have won 16 straight games. Their trip to unbeaten BYU is Notre Dame’s first visit to Provo since a 20-17 loss in 2004, and it gives the Saline, Michigan, product a prime-time stage for his toughest test of the season. Provo will host College GameDay this week, the show's first trip there in 17 years.

T-2. QB Darian Mensah, Miami (+1000)

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks back toward his coaches on the sideline before a play against Clemson | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last week: Bye

Next: vs. Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Mensah drifted from +460 to +1000 without taking a snap. Miami used its Week 6 bye to treat injuries in the secondary and on the offensive line.

Through five games, the Duke transfer has completed 112 of 133 passes (84.2%) for 1,438 yards, 15 touchdowns and no interceptions. The FBS single-season record is 77.4%, set by Alabama’s Mac Jones in 2020 and matched by Oregon’s Bo Nix in 2023.

“I’m really just trying to go 1-0 every week. It’s cool to be 90%, but nobody gives you a trophy for being 90%,” Mensah said.

“He was upset with himself, and I think that’s a great sign of a quarterback that’s a real competitor,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said after the Clemson win.

Miami is 5-0 and 3-0 in ACC play. After Florida State, the Hurricanes host Pitt on Oct. 24 and visit Notre Dame on Nov. 7.

4. QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss (+1500)

Oct 10, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) celebrates his touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: W 52-17 at Vanderbilt. 213 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT. 1 rush TD

Next: vs. Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 17, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Chambliss moved from +1600 to +1500 after Ole Miss bounced back from its loss at Florida. His 10-yard touchdown run put the Rebels ahead for good, and he added touchdown passes of 2 yards to Jamarious Brown, 39 yards to Deuce Alexander and 4 yards to Michael Smith.

Ole Miss scored 42 first-half points, its most in a half of an SEC game in the last 30 seasons, and snapped Vanderbilt’s 10-game home winning streak. Star running back Kewan Lacy returned from a left shoulder injury and ran seven times for 39 yards.

“I feel like this team has a lot more potential and a lot more that they could do in a whole game,” Chambliss said. “We could probably play a better complete game, honestly, and it’s still early in the season.”

“I just loved how the kids responded,” Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said. “They bought in.”

The Rebels are 4-1 and 2-1 in SEC play. Missouri and former Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons visit Oxford next, and the Rebels play at Texas on Oct. 24.

5. QB Keelon Russell, Alabama (+1600)

Oct 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) throws the ball against Georgia | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last week: L 20-17 vs. Georgia. 185 yards, 1 TD. 9 rushes for 41 yards

Next: at Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 17, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Russell fell from +750 to +1600 after Alabama’s first loss of the season. Georgia’s Gunner Stockton climbed from +2900 to +1750 by going 18-of-22 for 249 yards and accounting for both Bulldogs touchdowns.

Russell lost a fumble on a strip-sack on Alabama’s opening drive and was sacked four times. He answered with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Marshall Pritchett, then led a 12-play, 80-yard drive that ended with EJ Crowell’s touchdown run as time expired for a 14-10 halftime lead.

Alabama managed one field goal after halftime. With 3:28 left, Russell’s deep pass to Rico Scott fell incomplete with no flag on Georgia safety KJ Bolden, and Bolden helped sack him on the next play to push the Crimson Tide out of field-goal range.

“I got to execute at a higher level,” Russell said. “I did not play my best game tonight. Countless throws that I missed. I just got to be better.”

“Think he continues to make pretty dang good decisions,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said.

Alabama is 5-1 and 3-1 in SEC play after Georgia’s first regular-season win over the Crimson Tide since 2007. Kirby Smart entered 2-7 against Alabama, a record Paul Finebaum cited when he picked the Crimson Tide this week.

Next 5

6. QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia (+1750)

7. QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State (+3400)

T-8. QB Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State (+4000)

T-8. QB Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State (+4000)

9. QB Josh Hoover, Indiana (+4500)

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