Deion Sanders among favorites to land high-profile head coaching job
Following a disastrous start to their 2025 football season, UCLA fired their head football coach, DeShaun Foster, and have an interim staff in place while they scout out their next program leader.
For those anxious to look ahead at a new era of Bruin football, BetOnline has posted their updated betting odds on who will be the next UCLA head coach. Among those listed near the very top is the current leader of an old Pac-12 rival and one of the biggest names in coaching over the past couple of years: Deion Sanders.
Here's where Sanders and the other top candidates for the Bruins shook out in BetOnline's odds as of Wednesday afternoon:
UCLA next coach odds
*Coach Name (Current/Former School) | Odds
- Jedd Fisch (Washington) | +300
- Jonathan Smith (Michigan St.) | +400
- Deion Sanders (Colorado) | +500
- Kenny Dillingham (Arizona St.) | +600
- James Franklin (Penn St.) | +700
- Brian Kelly (LSU) | +800
- Tony White (Florida St. DC) | +1000
- Jon Gruden (NFL) | +1200
- Jeff Monken (Army) | +1400
- Justin Wilcox (California) | +1600
As you can see, current Washington coach and former Arizona leader Jedd Fisch is the favorite to make yet another West Coast move, while MSU's Jonathan Smith would also be returning west after he was the Oregon State coach during their 10-win season a few years back. Of course, Deion Sanders is another candidate who isn't too far away from LA.
In his third season at Colorado, Sanders and the Buffaloes sit with a disappointing 3-5 recrd on the heels of a terrific year in 2024 that featured a near-Big 12 title appearance and CFP contention for much of the year, plus, of course, a Heisman Trophy winner in Travis Hunter. With likely more resources at UCLA, at one of the most marketable cities in the world, perhaps Prime Time could strike gold with another batch of superstars wearing that sweet baby blue.
For those who aren't quite as wager-savvy, the +500 odds for Deion Sanders to become UCLA coach means that if you bet, say, a responsible $1 through BetOnline on Sanders to be the next UCLA coach, you'd win five dollars plus your principle bet, $1, for a grand total of $6 back and $5 of profit.
Essentially, we'd say BetOnline is spotting UCLA a one-in-five shot at landing Deion Sanders, which certainly isn't too too low.
