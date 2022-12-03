College football picks today: Predictions from ESPN College GameDay for Championship Week

It all comes down to this, as the college football season moves to Championship Saturday and now it's time to make our final picks and predictions for the week.

USC already made the weekend interesting after losing to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, likely dropping out of College Football Playoff contention with the loss and probably moving Ohio State back into it.

Aside from that, it appears the other three teams are already set.

Georgia is a lock for the semifinal regardless of what happens in the SEC Championship Game, and likewise for Michigan as it prepares for the Big Ten title matchup against Purdue in primetime.

TCU also looks like it will make the national semifinal despite what happens in the Big 12 Championship Game after finishing the regular season 12-0 with wins over five teams in the top 25 rankings.

What can we expect on the field today? Here's your look at the final game picks from the guys on the ESPN College GameDay set.

College football picks for Championship Saturday

Southern vs. Jackson State. A unanimous decision in favor of Jackson State to win the SWAC title game, as rumors circulate that Deion Sanders is set to take the Colorado job soon. College Football HQ pick: Jackson State

Toledo vs. Ohio. Kirk Herbstreit was the lone vote in favor of Toledo to win the MAC Championship, while the others chose Ohio for the upset. College Football HQ pick: Toledo

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy. Lee Corso was the exception, choosing Coastal to pull off the upset against Troy for the Sun Belt crown. College Football HQ pick: Troy

Fresno State vs. Boise State. The majority are siding with Fresno State to prevail in the Mountain West Championship Game against favored Boise. College Football HQ pick: Boise State

UCF vs. Tulane. Desmond Howard was the one analyst to pick Tulane at home in the AAC title bout. College Football HQ pick: Tulane

Clemson vs. North Carolina. Howard was the one dissenting voice in favor of the Tar Heels, while the others are riding with Clemson to win the ACC Championship Game. College Football HQ pick: Clemson

LSU vs. Georgia. All the votes on the panel went to Georgia, the big favorite to win the SEC Championship Game over the upstart Tigers. College Football HQ pick: Georgia

Michigan vs. Purdue. Likewise for Michigan, which received all the votes on the panel to win the Big Ten Championship Game and move on to the semifinal. College Football HQ pick: Michigan

TCU vs. Kansas State. Lee Corso went with the upset in his headgear pick, choosing Kansas State to hand TCU its first loss, while the others chose the Horned Frogs to win the Big 12 Championship Game. SI Sportsbook also predicts a close one, setting a 1.5 point spread in favor of TCU, but with some books naming the Wildcats the 1-point fave. College Football HQ pick: TCU

