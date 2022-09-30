Alabama vs. Arkansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Skip to main content

Alabama vs. Arkansas college football schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming

How to watch Alabama vs. Arkansas on the Week 5 college football schedule on Saturday in the SEC
Alabama vs. Arkansas football schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, and streaming info

Arkansas Razorbacks college football team schedule, rankings

Week 5 college football schedule: Alabama vs. Arkansas

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

No. 20 Arkansas: A tough, unlucky loss to Texas A&M last week thanks to one very costly turnover and an even more improbable missed kick, but the Hogs are still in position to make a huge statement here. And they can, behind one of college football's premier rushing attacks, one of its most experienced front lines, and a dynamic threat in quarterback KJ Jefferson. A second loss could throw the entire season out of sorts.

No. 2 Alabama: It's the usual story around Nick Saban's team: an elite roster, a lot of points in the early non-conference slate, and another huge point spread in its favor. But there are still questions around this team, namely owing to penalties dating from the Texas game, some unsettled concerns in the secondary, and at wide receiver. The tools are there, and so is Heisman winner Bryce Young, who is pitching against a Razorbacks pass defense that's 6th worst nationally.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

