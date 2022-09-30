Alabama vs. Arkansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Alabama vs. Arkansas college football schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 1
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: CBS network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
No. 20 Arkansas: A tough, unlucky loss to Texas A&M last week thanks to one very costly turnover and an even more improbable missed kick, but the Hogs are still in position to make a huge statement here. And they can, behind one of college football's premier rushing attacks, one of its most experienced front lines, and a dynamic threat in quarterback KJ Jefferson. A second loss could throw the entire season out of sorts.
No. 2 Alabama: It's the usual story around Nick Saban's team: an elite roster, a lot of points in the early non-conference slate, and another huge point spread in its favor. But there are still questions around this team, namely owing to penalties dating from the Texas game, some unsettled concerns in the secondary, and at wide receiver. The tools are there, and so is Heisman winner Bryce Young, who is pitching against a Razorbacks pass defense that's 6th worst nationally.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- USC
- Kentucky
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma State
- NC State
- Penn State
- Utah
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Washington
- Baylor
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- Arkansas
- Minnesota
- Wake Forest
- Florida State
- Pittsburgh
- Kansas State