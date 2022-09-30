Alabama vs. Arkansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 5 college football schedule: Alabama vs. Arkansas

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

No. 20 Arkansas: A tough, unlucky loss to Texas A&M last week thanks to one very costly turnover and an even more improbable missed kick, but the Hogs are still in position to make a huge statement here. And they can, behind one of college football's premier rushing attacks, one of its most experienced front lines, and a dynamic threat in quarterback KJ Jefferson. A second loss could throw the entire season out of sorts.

No. 2 Alabama: It's the usual story around Nick Saban's team: an elite roster, a lot of points in the early non-conference slate, and another huge point spread in its favor. But there are still questions around this team, namely owing to penalties dating from the Texas game, some unsettled concerns in the secondary, and at wide receiver. The tools are there, and so is Heisman winner Bryce Young, who is pitching against a Razorbacks pass defense that's 6th worst nationally.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Kentucky Tennessee Oklahoma State NC State Penn State Utah Oregon Ole Miss Washington Baylor Texas A&M Oklahoma BYU Arkansas Minnesota Wake Forest Florida State Pittsburgh Kansas State

