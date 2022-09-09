Arkansas vs. South Carolina football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

Week 2 college football schedule: Arkansas vs. South Carolina

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

South Carolina: As expected, the Gamecocks beat Georgia State, but Spencer Rattler had some miscues throwing the ball with 2 picks, and it was special teams that scored twice off blocked punts. Watch how USC's offensive line protects Rattler going forward and blocks for the run. The unit struggled badly a year ago, allowing 31 sacks.

Arkansas: KJ Jefferson threw 3 TDs and ran for another in a statement win over a then-ranked Cincinnati and returns to lead this power offense playing behind one of the most experienced offensive lines in college football. The Razorbacks' secondary got a huge boost by adding Dwight McGlothern, who had a pick in the opener.

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami Arkansas Pittsburgh NC State Wisconsin Kentucky BYU Ole Miss Wake Forest Tennessee Houston

