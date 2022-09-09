Skip to main content

Arkansas vs. South Carolina football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

How to watch Arkansas vs. South Carolina on the Week 2 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Arkansas vs. South Carolina football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

Week 2 college football schedule: Arkansas vs. South Carolina

Week 2 college football schedule: Arkansas vs. South Carolina

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

South Carolina: As expected, the Gamecocks beat Georgia State, but Spencer Rattler had some miscues throwing the ball with 2 picks, and it was special teams that scored twice off blocked punts. Watch how USC's offensive line protects Rattler going forward and blocks for the run. The unit struggled badly a year ago, allowing 31 sacks.

Arkansas: KJ Jefferson threw 3 TDs and ran for another in a statement win over a then-ranked Cincinnati and returns to lead this power offense playing behind one of the most experienced offensive lines in college football. The Razorbacks' secondary got a huge boost by adding Dwight McGlothern, who had a pick in the opener.

More from College Football HQ

Arkansas vs. South Carolina football preview, prediction

College football Week 2 picks, predictions against the spread

South Carolina at Arkansas odds, spread, lines: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

College football top 25 rankings, schedule: What's next in Week 2

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

college football arkansas large
Schedules

Arkansas vs. South Carolina football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

By James Parks
Ohio State has been a regular feature of the college football Top 25 rankings in the playoff era.
Schedules

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

By James Parks
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson is arguably the single greatest player in college football, at any position.
Schedules

Alabama vs. Texas schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

By James Parks
College football power Clemson Tigers
News

College football picks, predictions for Week 2 schedule of games

By James Parks
malik cunningham louisville
Schedules

College football games today: Your Week 2 schedule for Friday

By James Parks
Ohio State Buckeyes football running back TreVeyon Henderson.
News

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State football preview, prediction

By James Parks
Houston has improved under coach Dana Holgorsen and feels it can make a push in the College Football Playoff rankings.
News

Houston vs. Texas Tech football preview, prediction

By James Parks
College football powerhouse Florida Gators
News

College football Week 2 picks, predictions against the spread

By James Parks