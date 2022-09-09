Arkansas vs. South Carolina football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 10
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
South Carolina: As expected, the Gamecocks beat Georgia State, but Spencer Rattler had some miscues throwing the ball with 2 picks, and it was special teams that scored twice off blocked punts. Watch how USC's offensive line protects Rattler going forward and blocks for the run. The unit struggled badly a year ago, allowing 31 sacks.
Arkansas: KJ Jefferson threw 3 TDs and ran for another in a statement win over a then-ranked Cincinnati and returns to lead this power offense playing behind one of the most experienced offensive lines in college football. The Razorbacks' secondary got a huge boost by adding Dwight McGlothern, who had a pick in the opener.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Baylor
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Florida
- Utah
- Michigan State
- Miami
- Arkansas
- Pittsburgh
- NC State
- Wisconsin
- Kentucky
- BYU
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- Tennessee
- Houston