Clemson vs. Notre Dame schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 5

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT

TV: NBC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Point spread: Clemson comes into the game as narrow 3.5 point favorites to defeat Notre Dame, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

O/U: The books set the over/under mark at 44 points for the matchup.

Moneyline: Clemson -200, Notre Dame +145

FPI prediction: Clemson has the comfortable 64.8 percent chance to take down the Fighting Irish, who in turn have the 35.2 percent shot to upset the Tigers, according to the Football Power Index computer that simulates games 20,000 times.

What you need to know

Rankings reflect the official College Football Playoff top 25 poll

No. 4 Clemson: Undefeated through eight games and looking like the odds-on favorite to win the ACC title, Clemson has made important advances on the offensive side of the ball and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has improved in most phases of the game. But he's also coming off a sloppy outing against Syracuse in which he was benched in favor of Cade Klubnik to finish that game. Will Shipley is here to help carry the load as one of the best running backs in the conference.

Notre Dame: It's been a magical mystery tour for the Irish in Marcus Freeman's maiden season, with some real ups but some real downs, too. The downs include losses to Marshall and Stanford. The ups? Beating two of the ACC's best teams - UNC and Syracuse - and scoring over 40 points each time. ND can run the ball pretty well, but is going against an elite Clemson front seven. Drew Pyne needs to get more accurate throwing the ball in order to pull off this upset.

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

According to the CFP Selection Committee

