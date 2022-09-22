Clemson vs. Wake Forest schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Skip to main content

Clemson vs. Wake Forest football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Clemson Tigers college football team

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Wake Forest: Quarterback prodigy Sam Hartman is back after dealing with that offseason medical scare, and poised to repeat last season's heroics, when he led college football's 11th ranked offense. So far, he's thrown 7 TDs with 2 picks in 2 games this year, but needs more help from the Deacons' backs, whose lack of success proved costly in last season's loss to Clemson. 

Clemson: The headlines around this team continue to bemoan the apparent lack of structural progress on the offensive side of things, but DJ Uiagalelei is more efficient throwing the ball year-to-year, and the Tigers' backfield led by Will Shipley is a major asset. And don't overlook this team's ferocious front seven unit, which has the power and the discipline to shrink the pocket and strangle any running lanes on the interior.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

