Clemson vs. Wake Forest schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Clemson vs. Wake Forest football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
Clemson vs. Wake Forest schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info, game time
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 24
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Wake Forest: Quarterback prodigy Sam Hartman is back after dealing with that offseason medical scare, and poised to repeat last season's heroics, when he led college football's 11th ranked offense. So far, he's thrown 7 TDs with 2 picks in 2 games this year, but needs more help from the Deacons' backs, whose lack of success proved costly in last season's loss to Clemson.
Clemson: The headlines around this team continue to bemoan the apparent lack of structural progress on the offensive side of things, but DJ Uiagalelei is more efficient throwing the ball year-to-year, and the Tigers' backfield led by Will Shipley is a major asset. And don't overlook this team's ferocious front seven unit, which has the power and the discipline to shrink the pocket and strangle any running lanes on the interior.
More from College Football HQ
Clemson vs. Wake Forest football preview, prediction
College football Week 4 picks, predictions against the spread
Wake vs. Clemson odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions by computer model
ESPN computer predicts college football's best and worst teams
AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 4 announced
Week 4 college football game odds, point spreads, betting lines
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 4
How to watch college football in 2022
fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others
Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial today
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Kentucky
- Oklahoma State
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- NC State
- Utah
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Baylor
- Washington
- BYU
- Florida
- Wake Forest
- Texas
- Texas A&M
- Pittsburgh
- Miami