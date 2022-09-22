Clemson vs. Wake Forest schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Clemson vs. Wake Forest schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info, game time

Week 4 college football schedule: Clemson vs. Wake Forest

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Wake Forest: Quarterback prodigy Sam Hartman is back after dealing with that offseason medical scare, and poised to repeat last season's heroics, when he led college football's 11th ranked offense. So far, he's thrown 7 TDs with 2 picks in 2 games this year, but needs more help from the Deacons' backs, whose lack of success proved costly in last season's loss to Clemson.

Clemson: The headlines around this team continue to bemoan the apparent lack of structural progress on the offensive side of things, but DJ Uiagalelei is more efficient throwing the ball year-to-year, and the Tigers' backfield led by Will Shipley is a major asset. And don't overlook this team's ferocious front seven unit, which has the power and the discipline to shrink the pocket and strangle any running lanes on the interior.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Kentucky Oklahoma State Arkansas Tennessee NC State Utah Penn State Oregon Ole Miss Baylor Washington BYU Florida Wake Forest Texas Texas A&M Pittsburgh Miami

