College football games today: Week 7 TV schedule for Friday

Week 7 of the college football schedule continues on Friday with a pair of matchups, one coming out of the AAC and another in Conference USA.

That sets up the traditional Saturday schedule of games from across the country that includes six matchups with AP top 25 ranked teams squaring off on the same field in what could be the most impactful weekend of the season.

Here's your schedule for the games on TV today.

The Week 7 college football TV schedule for Friday

All times Eastern and game odds courtesy SI Sportsbook

Navy at SMU

Fri., Oct. 14 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: SMU -12.5

FPI pick: SMU 85.8%

Navy ATS: 3-2

SMU ATS: 1-4

Navy: Two of the last three have been winners for the Midshipmen, behind an as-expected dominant rushing attack that ranks 12th nationally with almost 232 yards per game, but comes in 210th nationally by scoring just 21.2 points per game. Navy stacked up 455 rushing yards on Tulsa in a big win last time out.

SMU: It's been nine days since the Mustangs took a shellacking at the hands of UCF, which won that game 41-19, sinking SMU for its third straight loss of the season following a once-promising 2-0 start. There's a decent air attack to build on here as SMU ranks 4th in college football with 355.0 passing yards per game, but it could stand some balance, averaging just 145 yards on the ground each time out, 79th nationally.

UTSA at FIU

Fri., Oct. 14 | 8 p.m. | CBSSN

Point spread: UTSA -33.5

FPI pick: UTSA 95.1%

UTSA ATS: 3-3

FIU ATS: 1-4

UTSA: The Roadrunners are sitting at 1st place overall in Conference USA and on a three-game win streak, putting up 128 points in the process, behind a powerful and efficient passing attack, averaging 6th in college football with 350.3 yards per game on average and placing top 50 with 37.3 points per game.

FIU: Sitting at 8th in the conference and at 2-3 overall, two of those losses were pretty ugly affairs: a 73-0 result against Western Kentucky, and a 33-12 loss to UConn in which the Huskies ran for almost 300 yards and three touchdowns. FIU sits at 247th nationally with just 16.6 points per game.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

T-22. Kentucky

T-22. Texas

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

