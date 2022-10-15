College football games today: Week 7 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores

Get your TV remote ready, because this might be the best looking Saturday of games on this season's college football schedule.

In all, six games feature head-to-head matchups between teams in the AP top 25 rankings, including a monster kickoff between SEC rivals Alabama and Tennessee, a surprise out of the ACC, and a highly-anticipated litmus test for Pac-12 rivals USC and Utah from out west.

Here's your look at the top games on the college football schedule today.

Your look at the Week 7 college football games on TV today

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan

Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Michigan -7

FPI pick: Michigan 73.2%

Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss

Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Ole Miss -15

FPI pick: Ole Miss 85.1%

No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma

Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Point spread: Oklahoma -9

FPI pick: Oklahoma 69.1%

Iowa State at No. 22 Texas

Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: Texas -16.5

FPI pick: Texas 89.0%

Minnesota at No. 24 Illinois

Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | BTN

Point spread: Minnesota -6.5

FPI pick: Minnesota 62.9%

Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia

Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | SECN

Point spread: Georgia -38.5

FPI pick: Georgia 98.6%

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee

Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Point spread: Alabama -7

FPI pick: Alabama 69.8%

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU

Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: TCU -4

FPI pick: TCU 57.6%

No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse

Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Point spread: Syracuse -3.5

FPI pick: Syracuse 58.7%

No. 25 James Madison at Georgia Southern

Sat., Oct. 15 | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Point spread: James Madison -12

FPI pick: James Madison 66.1%

No. 4 Clemson at Florida State

Sat., Oct. 15 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: Clemson -3.5

FPI pick: Clemson 72.7%

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky

Sat., Oct. 15 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN

Point spread: Mississippi State -4

FPI pick: Mississippi State 59.8%

No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah

Sat., Oct. 15 | 8 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Utah -3.5

FPI pick: Utah 61.6%

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

