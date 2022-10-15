College football games today: Week 7 TV schedule, top 25 rankings, scores
Get your TV remote ready, because this might be the best looking Saturday of games on this season's college football schedule.
In all, six games feature head-to-head matchups between teams in the AP top 25 rankings, including a monster kickoff between SEC rivals Alabama and Tennessee, a surprise out of the ACC, and a highly-anticipated litmus test for Pac-12 rivals USC and Utah from out west.
Here's your look at the top games on the college football schedule today.
College football games today: Week 7 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores
All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook
No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan
Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Michigan -7
FPI pick: Michigan 73.2%
Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss
Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Ole Miss -15
FPI pick: Ole Miss 85.1%
No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma
Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Point spread: Oklahoma -9
FPI pick: Oklahoma 69.1%
Iowa State at No. 22 Texas
Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Texas -16.5
FPI pick: Texas 89.0%
Minnesota at No. 24 Illinois
Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | BTN
Point spread: Minnesota -6.5
FPI pick: Minnesota 62.9%
Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia
Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | SECN
Point spread: Georgia -38.5
FPI pick: Georgia 98.6%
No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee
Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Alabama -7
FPI pick: Alabama 69.8%
No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU
Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: TCU -4
FPI pick: TCU 57.6%
No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse
Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Point spread: Syracuse -3.5
FPI pick: Syracuse 58.7%
No. 25 James Madison at Georgia Southern
Sat., Oct. 15 | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Point spread: James Madison -12
FPI pick: James Madison 66.1%
No. 4 Clemson at Florida State
Sat., Oct. 15 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Clemson -3.5
FPI pick: Clemson 72.7%
No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky
Sat., Oct. 15 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Point spread: Mississippi State -4
FPI pick: Mississippi State 59.8%
No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah
Sat., Oct. 15 | 8 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Utah -3.5
FPI pick: Utah 61.6%
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Tennessee
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. UCLA
12. Oregon
13. TCU
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Mississippi State
17. Kansas State
18. Syracuse
19. Kansas
20. Utah
21. Cincinnati
T-22. Kentucky
T-22. Texas
24. Illinois
25. James Madison