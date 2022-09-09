Florida vs. Kentucky football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming info

Florida vs. Kentucky football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming game info
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 10
Time: 7 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Kentucky: Likely no Chris Rodriguez for the Wildcats as the lead running back serves a suspension for an offseason incident. That could cut into the Wildcats' ability to control the pace of the game in their favor late and on third down, an edge UK will need to keep the Gators' offense off the field. But don't doubt Will Levis' ability to move the ball on a somewhat consistent basis against Florida's back seven. Senior linebacker Jordan Wright was reinstated, though, a vital addition to this front seven.
Florida: Anthony Richardson played turnover-free football in the statement upset over 7th ranked Utah, running for over 100 yards and three touchdowns, and wasn't sacked by the Utes' excellent front seven pursuit group. Richardson brings a combination of clutch play making, accurate downfield passing, and good instincts for when and where to run the ball.
According to AP top 25 poll
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Baylor
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Florida
- Utah
- Michigan State
- Miami
- Arkansas
- Pittsburgh
- NC State
- Wisconsin
- Kentucky
- BYU
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- Tennessee
- Houston