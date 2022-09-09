Florida vs. Kentucky football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming info

Skip to main content

Florida vs. Kentucky football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming game info

How to watch Florida vs. Kentucky on the Week 2 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Florida vs. Kentucky football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming game info

Week 2 college football schedule: Florida vs. Kentucky

Week 2 college football schedule: Florida vs. Kentucky

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Kentucky: Likely no Chris Rodriguez for the Wildcats as the lead running back serves a suspension for an offseason incident. That could cut into the Wildcats' ability to control the pace of the game in their favor late and on third down, an edge UK will need to keep the Gators' offense off the field. But don't doubt Will Levis' ability to move the ball on a somewhat consistent basis against Florida's back seven. Senior linebacker Jordan Wright was reinstated, though, a vital addition to this front seven.

Florida: Anthony Richardson played turnover-free football in the statement upset over 7th ranked Utah, running for over 100 yards and three touchdowns, and wasn't sacked by the Utes' excellent front seven pursuit group. Richardson brings a combination of clutch play making, accurate downfield passing, and good instincts for when and where to run the ball.

More from College Football HQ

Florida vs. Kentucky football preview, prediction

College football Week 2 picks, prediction against the spread

Kentucky vs. Florida odds, spread, lines: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

College football top 25 rankings, schedule: What's next in Week 2

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at a college football game in the SEC.
Schedules

Florida vs. Kentucky football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming info

By James Parks
georgia football brock bowers (1)
Schedules

Georgia vs. Samford football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

By James Parks
pitt football kedon slovis
Schedules

Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

By James Parks
college football arkansas large
Schedules

Arkansas vs. South Carolina football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

By James Parks
Ohio State has been a regular feature of the college football Top 25 rankings in the playoff era.
Schedules

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

By James Parks
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson is arguably the single greatest player in college football, at any position.
Schedules

Alabama vs. Texas schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

By James Parks
College football power Clemson Tigers
News

College football picks, predictions for Week 2 schedule of games

By James Parks
malik cunningham louisville
Schedules

College football games today: Your Week 2 schedule for Friday

By James Parks