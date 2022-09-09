Florida vs. Kentucky football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming info

Week 2 college football schedule: Florida vs. Kentucky

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

What you need to know

Kentucky: Likely no Chris Rodriguez for the Wildcats as the lead running back serves a suspension for an offseason incident. That could cut into the Wildcats' ability to control the pace of the game in their favor late and on third down, an edge UK will need to keep the Gators' offense off the field. But don't doubt Will Levis' ability to move the ball on a somewhat consistent basis against Florida's back seven. Senior linebacker Jordan Wright was reinstated, though, a vital addition to this front seven.

Florida: Anthony Richardson played turnover-free football in the statement upset over 7th ranked Utah, running for over 100 yards and three touchdowns, and wasn't sacked by the Utes' excellent front seven pursuit group. Richardson brings a combination of clutch play making, accurate downfield passing, and good instincts for when and where to run the ball.

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami Arkansas Pittsburgh NC State Wisconsin Kentucky BYU Ole Miss Wake Forest Tennessee Houston

