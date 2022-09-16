Georgia vs. South Carolina schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

Skip to main content

Georgia vs. South Carolina schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch Georgia vs. South Carolina on the Week 3 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Georgia vs. South Carolina football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

South Carolina: Two critical season-ending injuries on defense should open up holes in the Gamecocks' coverage system as it lines up against Georgia's all-world skill group. Spencer Rattler is mobile and accurate, but isn't getting much help on the ground from a backfield getting 2.0 ypc or behind a line that hasn't improved enough from last season's struggles.

Georgia: A perfect setting for college football's defending national champs, whose ferocious defensive front seven hasn't missed a beat so far and is expected to own the advantage at the line of scrimmage stopping the run and applying pressure on Rattler from the edges. On the other side, Stetson Bennett is dealing to an array of agile receivers and Kendall Milton (7.5 ypc) working on the ground against a Gamecock front that had no answers for Arkansas' run game.

More from College Football HQ

Georgia vs. South Carolina football preview, prediction

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 3

Georgia vs. South Carolina odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 3 games by computer model

How to watch college football in 2022

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

Click here for your free fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

georgia football ladd mcconkey
Schedules

Georgia vs. South Carolina schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

By James Parks
Florida State Seminoles football
Schedules

College football games today: Your Week 3 schedule for Friday

By James Parks
usc trojans college football (1)
News

USC vs. Fresno State football preview, prediction

By James Parks
Florida Gators college football
News

Florida vs. USF football preview, prediction

By James Parks
alabama football jahmyr gibbs
News

Alabama vs. UL Monroe football preview, prediction

By James Parks
Scenes at an NC State college football game.
News

NC State vs. Texas Tech football preview, prediction

By James Parks
Miami Hurricanes college football
News

Xavier Restrepo injury: Top Miami WR to miss Texas A&M game

By James Parks
Ohio State was an early College Football Playoff favorite.
News

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 3 games

By James Parks