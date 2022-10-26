Skip to main content

Illinois vs. Nebraska schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

date 2022-10-26
Illinois vs. Nebraska schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 9 college football schedule: Illinois vs. Nebraska

Week 9 college football schedule: Illinois vs. Nebraska

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 29

Time: 2:30 p.m. Central

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Line: Illinois -7.5

Illinois ATS: 5-2

Nebraska ATS: 2-5

Over/under: 50.5

Moneyline: ILL -333, NEB +220

FPI pick: Illinois 68.3%

What you need to know

No. 17 Illinois: The new favorites in the curious Big Ten West title race this season, the Illini are running behind one of college football's most productive and consistent backfields, a shade under 200 yards per game, and lead back Chase Brown is No. 1 nationally with 1.059 total yards. Illinois also boasts the top overall defense, allowing 221.1 yards per game, and scoring unit, at just 8.9 points per game.

Nebraska: Still a program in transition, the Cornhuskers have dropped 19 straight games against teams ranked in the AP top 25 poll. Since the coaching change, Nebraska has kept fighting, opening up its passing strategy a bit more and pushing the ball over five yards per carry on the ground. 

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)
2. Ohio State (18)
3. Tennessee (13)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson (1)
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. USC
T-10. Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. NC State
25. South Carolina

