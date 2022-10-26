Illinois vs. Nebraska schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 29
Time: 2:30 p.m. Central
TV: ABC network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule
Odds, point spread, betting lines
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Line: Illinois -7.5
Illinois ATS: 5-2
Nebraska ATS: 2-5
Over/under: 50.5
Moneyline: ILL -333, NEB +220
FPI pick: Illinois 68.3%
What you need to know
No. 17 Illinois: The new favorites in the curious Big Ten West title race this season, the Illini are running behind one of college football's most productive and consistent backfields, a shade under 200 yards per game, and lead back Chase Brown is No. 1 nationally with 1.059 total yards. Illinois also boasts the top overall defense, allowing 221.1 yards per game, and scoring unit, at just 8.9 points per game.
Nebraska: Still a program in transition, the Cornhuskers have dropped 19 straight games against teams ranked in the AP top 25 poll. Since the coaching change, Nebraska has kept fighting, opening up its passing strategy a bit more and pushing the ball over five yards per carry on the ground.
How to watch college football
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)
2. Ohio State (18)
3. Tennessee (13)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson (1)
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. USC
T-10. Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. NC State
25. South Carolina