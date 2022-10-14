LSU vs. Florida schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 15
Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
LSU: Brian Kelly had been on a four-game win streak in his maiden season that included two wins against SEC West foes, but then Tennessee came to town and shellacked the Tigers in a 40-13 decision. That left major question marks hovering over this pass coverage unit, but there's still a lot of potential with quarterback Jayden Daniels and these skill players, provided this patchwork offensive line can find any kind of stability, in addition to an impressive combination in the front seven alignment.
Florida: Likewise for the Gators, it's been an up-and-down debut for Billy Napier, dropping games to rivals Kentucky and Tennessee in the division, but getting occasionally great play from quarterback Anthony Richardson. He has a way to go developing as a passer, but is a gifted athlete who adds an intriguing dimension to already-polished Florida backfield, good for 214 rushing yards per game, 17th most nationally.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Tennessee
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. UCLA
12. Oregon
13. TCU
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Mississippi State
17. Kansas State
18. Syracuse
19. Kansas
20. Utah
21. Cincinnati
T-22. Kentucky
T-22. Texas
24. Illinois
25. James Madison