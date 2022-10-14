LSU vs. Florida schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 7 college football schedule: LSU vs. Florida

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 15

Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

LSU: Brian Kelly had been on a four-game win streak in his maiden season that included two wins against SEC West foes, but then Tennessee came to town and shellacked the Tigers in a 40-13 decision. That left major question marks hovering over this pass coverage unit, but there's still a lot of potential with quarterback Jayden Daniels and these skill players, provided this patchwork offensive line can find any kind of stability, in addition to an impressive combination in the front seven alignment.

Florida: Likewise for the Gators, it's been an up-and-down debut for Billy Napier, dropping games to rivals Kentucky and Tennessee in the division, but getting occasionally great play from quarterback Anthony Richardson. He has a way to go developing as a passer, but is a gifted athlete who adds an intriguing dimension to already-polished Florida backfield, good for 214 rushing yards per game, 17th most nationally.

LSU vs. Florida odds, spread, lines: Week 7 college football picks, predictions

Florida vs. LSU preview, prediction

AP top 25 poll: Georgia, Ohio State jump Alabama in Week 7 rankings

Week 7 college football point spread, betting lines for top games

Expert picks, predictions for Week 7 games by computer model

College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 7

Week 7 college football games you should watch

College football rankings: ESPN updated top 25 poll for Week 7

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

T-22. Kentucky

T-22. Texas

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook