LSU vs. Mississippi State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

LSU vs. Mississippi State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 6 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

What you need to know

Mississippi State: The high-flying Air Raid offense comes to Death Valley fresh off a solid outing in a win at Arizona. Will Rogers is almost at 80% throwing the football, and the Bulldogs could've won bigger last week if not for some mistakes on his receivers' parts. Now three years in, Mike Leach appears to have this unit coming together, and even defensively as the Bulldogs ranked 4th in the SEC a year ago and can make plays deep.

LSU: Jayden Daniels has led 8 straight scoring drives coming in, gaining some solid momentum dating back to the second half of the Florida State game. We'll see how he and the Tigers' offense fares in a likely shootout; doing so means getting a ton more out of Kayshon Boutte than this offense has up to now. One of college football's premier receiving talents, he only has 7 catches for 62 yards through 2 games.

