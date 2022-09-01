Michigan vs. Colorado State Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

Michigan vs. Colorado State Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Michigan opens the 2022 college football schedule against Colorado State

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 3

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC Network

Streaming: fuboTV

What you need to know

Michigan: Much of the dominant defensive unit that got this team to the College Football Playoff, including its dynamic pass rush duo, is gone, but don't overlook the Wolverines' returning skill pieces. Both quarterbacks are still here, with important pieces like Ronnie Bell and Andrel Anthony at receiver, and Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards out of the backfield.

Colorado State: The Rams are coming off a 3-9 mark last season and bringing on a new coach in Jay Norvell. But watch how the Rams attack the deep field with what should be an athletic group of receivers. Dante Wright returns following a 554 yard, 3 TD season in 2021, and CSU added Melquan Stovall and Tory Horton as transfers for what figures to be the best receiving corps in their division.

Michigan vs. Colorado State odds, point spread, betting lines

The wise guys are siding with Michigan, which comes into the Week 1 opener as solid 30.5 point favorites over the Rams, according to Caesars Sportsbook, which set an over/under mark of 61.5 points.

College Football Power Index projects Michigan as the big favorite with a 97.6% percent chance to win the game.

