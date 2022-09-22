Michigan vs. Maryland football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Week 4 college football schedule: Michigan vs. Maryland

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

What you need to know

Maryland: This should be both the toughest test for the Terps offense and for Michigan's defense so far this young season. Taulia Tagovailoa can put the ball just about anywhere and has the targets to help him out in the deep field. But the Terps' talented young quarterback and this team's rushing attack will face its greatest test by far against Michigan's superior front seven. Defensively, Maryland just allowed over 500 yards in a win over SMU.

Michigan: While J.J. McCarthy gets a lot of attention as a runner, as he should, right now he's lethal passing the ball, good for an 88% completion mark to a battery of proven receivers, and aided by a complement of backs that have covered almost 700 yards and scored 15 times already. Blake Corum has 7 of those TDs while averaging almost 7 ypc.

