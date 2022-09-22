Skip to main content

Michigan vs. Maryland football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch Michigan vs. Maryland on the Week 4 college football schedule with TV and streaming information
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Michigan vs. Maryland football schedule today: How to watch, TV channel, streaming info, game time

Week 4 college football schedule: Michigan vs. Maryland

Week 4 college football schedule: Michigan vs. Maryland

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Maryland: This should be both the toughest test for the Terps offense and for Michigan's defense so far this young season. Taulia Tagovailoa can put the ball just about anywhere and has the targets to help him out in the deep field. But the Terps' talented young quarterback and this team's rushing attack will face its greatest test by far against Michigan's superior front seven. Defensively, Maryland just allowed over 500 yards in a win over SMU.

Michigan: While J.J. McCarthy gets a lot of attention as a runner, as he should, right now he's lethal passing the ball, good for an 88% completion mark to a battery of proven receivers, and aided by a complement of backs that have covered almost 700 yards and scored 15 times already. Blake Corum has 7 of those TDs while averaging almost 7 ypc.

More from College Football HQ

Michigan vs. Maryland football preview, prediction

Michigan vs. Maryland odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

College football Week 4 picks, predictions against the spread

ESPN computer predicts college football's best and worst teams

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 4 announced

Week 4 college football game odds, point spreads, betting lines

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 4

How to watch college football in 2022

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial today

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Michigan Wolverines, a top 25 college football rankings mainstay
Schedules

Michigan vs. Maryland football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

By James Parks
georgia football
Schedules

Georgia vs. Kent State football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

By James Parks
Ohio State was an early College Football Playoff favorite.
News

College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 4 games

By James Parks
Oregon State Beavers college football team
News

USC vs. Oregon State football game preview, prediction

By James Parks
Texas Longhorns college football team
News

Texas vs. Texas Tech football game preview, prediction

By James Parks
texas college football quinn ewers large
News

Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas QB's status for Week 4

By James Parks
deuce vaughn kansas state football
News

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State football preview, prediction

By James Parks
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer in a game between teams in the AP Top 25 college football rankings.
News

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina football preview, prediction

By James Parks