Michigan vs. UConn schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Michigan vs. UConn football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch Michigan vs. UConn on the Week 3 college football schedule
How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Michigan vs. UConn: Need to know

UConn: One of college football's worst performing programs in recent years comes to the Big House to give the Wolverines some target practice. But watch how the Huskies run the ball early in the game. It's something they have done pretty well up to now, led by Nathan Carter, who is almost to 400 yards on his own with a plus-6 ypc average. Other than that, don't expect UConn to cover too much ground moving the ball downfield.

Michigan: Despite the losses to the NFL, there's still plenty to work with here on both sides of the ball. J.J. McCarthy inherits the QB gig from Cade McNamara and brings a double-dose of both accurate deep passing (he's 93.8% throwing the ball) and mobility that's hard to stop, aided by a quality support cast of receivers, led by Roman Wilson (2 TDs off 3 catches), and a solid rushing attack that's already over 500 yards with a near 7 ypc average.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

