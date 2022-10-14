Skip to main content

Minnesota vs. Illinois schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 15

Time: 11 a.m. Central

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

Minnesota: Lead back Mohamed Ibrahim should return this week, a welcome sign for a Gophers offense that plays by far its best with him on the field. Without him, this team lost at home to unranked Purdue and dropped from the rankings. With him, it's 3rd in the Big Ten in scoring, 2nd in yards per game, and 1st in rushing per game. Ibrahim has 8 rushing scores and quarterback Tanner Morgan had 7 TDs and 1 pick before the Purdue game.

No. 24 Illinois: Another power running operation in the Big Ten, lead rusher Chase Brown leads college football with 879 total yards on the ground and he has 140 yards running in four of six games this season. Overall, Illinois is 4th in the conference with just under 196 rushing yards per contest. And now there's a question of quarterback Tommy DeVito's status after he rolled up on his ankle in the Iowa game.

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Tennessee
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. UCLA
12. Oregon
13. TCU
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Mississippi State
17. Kansas State
18. Syracuse
19. Kansas
20. Utah
21. Cincinnati
T-22. Kentucky
T-22. Texas
24. Illinois
25. James Madison

