Minnesota vs. Illinois schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 15
Time: 11 a.m. Central
TV: Big Ten Network
More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule
What you need to know
Minnesota: Lead back Mohamed Ibrahim should return this week, a welcome sign for a Gophers offense that plays by far its best with him on the field. Without him, this team lost at home to unranked Purdue and dropped from the rankings. With him, it's 3rd in the Big Ten in scoring, 2nd in yards per game, and 1st in rushing per game. Ibrahim has 8 rushing scores and quarterback Tanner Morgan had 7 TDs and 1 pick before the Purdue game.
No. 24 Illinois: Another power running operation in the Big Ten, lead rusher Chase Brown leads college football with 879 total yards on the ground and he has 140 yards running in four of six games this season. Overall, Illinois is 4th in the conference with just under 196 rushing yards per contest. And now there's a question of quarterback Tommy DeVito's status after he rolled up on his ankle in the Iowa game.
fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.
