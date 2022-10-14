Minnesota vs. Illinois schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 7 college football schedule: Minnesota vs. Illinois

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 15

Time: 11 a.m. Central

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Minnesota: Lead back Mohamed Ibrahim should return this week, a welcome sign for a Gophers offense that plays by far its best with him on the field. Without him, this team lost at home to unranked Purdue and dropped from the rankings. With him, it's 3rd in the Big Ten in scoring, 2nd in yards per game, and 1st in rushing per game. Ibrahim has 8 rushing scores and quarterback Tanner Morgan had 7 TDs and 1 pick before the Purdue game.

No. 24 Illinois: Another power running operation in the Big Ten, lead rusher Chase Brown leads college football with 879 total yards on the ground and he has 140 yards running in four of six games this season. Overall, Illinois is 4th in the conference with just under 196 rushing yards per contest. And now there's a question of quarterback Tommy DeVito's status after he rolled up on his ankle in the Iowa game.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

T-22. Kentucky

T-22. Texas

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

