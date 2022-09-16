Skip to main content

NC State vs. Texas Tech schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

How to watch NC State vs. Texas Tech on the Week 3 college football schedule
NC State vs. Texas Tech schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

NC State vs. Texas Tech: Need to know

Texas Tech: Donovan Smith has looked great leading the Red Raiders' offense most of the first 2 games after Tyler Shough's injury, including a dramatic OT win over then-ranked Houston last week. Given the time, Smith can pick apart a secondary and has the targets to do it. But Tech's offensive line surrendered 6 sacks and a dozen TFLs last Saturday and is low on experience.

NC State: Just what the Wolfpack's stout defensive front seven wants to hear. It should perform well against the Red Raiders' pass protection and have an advantage coming off the edges to throw Smith off schedule. All while Devin Leary has the arm, the mobility, and the targets to nudge Tech's secondary pieces out of place, all in a home environment that has helped this team to 11 straight wins at Carter-Finley.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

