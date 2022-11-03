Ohio State vs. Northwestern schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 5

Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, predictions

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Point spread: Ohio State comes into the game as comfortable 38 point favorites to defeat Northwestern, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

O/U: The bookmakers set the over/under mark at 55.5 points for the matchup.

Moneyline: The book didn't specify a money line for this weekend's game.

FPI prediction: Ohio State has the overwhelming 98.4 percent chance to beat the Wildcats, according to the Football Power Index computer, which simulates games and seasons 20,000 times to predict matchups. Northwestern as the 1.6 percent shot to upset the Buckeyes.

College Football HQ Prediction: Our projections indicate that Ohio State will defeat Northwestern by 35 points. Northwestern +38

What you need to know

Rankings reflect the College Football Playoff top 25 poll

No. 2 Ohio State: Earning the spot ahead of Georgia in the first CFP rankings is a major vote of confidence from the committee, which has been impressed by the Buckeyes' pyrotechnic offense up to now. Even with a slow start at a ranked Penn State last week, OSU was able to recover in the second half with a 28-3 scoring run that came in the blink of an eye. CJ Stroud is a Heisman favorite, almost to 2,400 yards passing with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Northwestern: Back in August, the Wildcats won what appeared to be a statement Week 0 game against Nebraska over in Ireland, but since then have lost seven straight games, not scoring over 24 points in of them. Northwestern is 120th out of 131 FBS teams by averaging just 17.9 points per game, are minus-87 in point differential, and 90th nationally in total defense.

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

According to the CFP Selection Committee

Tennessee Ohio State Georgia Clemson Michigan Alabama TCU Oregon USC LSU Ole Miss UCLA Kansas State Utah Penn State Illinois North Carolina Oklahoma State Tulane Syracuse Wake Forest NC State Oregon State Texas UCF

