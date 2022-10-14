Skip to main content

Ole Miss vs. Auburn schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch Auburn and Ole Miss on the Week 7 college football schedule
How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 15

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

Auburn: Poor Bryan Harsin, it seems he's about to be fired every week this season, with his Tigers just 3-3 on the year with a 1-2 mark in SEC play and coming off two straight losses, including last week's rout at Georgia. There's some skill on the front line here to help stop the run, but Auburn still hasn't figured out a consistent method of moving the ball on the ground itself yet, despite the presence of Tank Bigsby, whose skill and potential has not been used as well as it could have been up to now.

No. 9 Ole Miss: Things got a little close for comfort early at Vanderbilt last week before the Rebels mounted that second half comeback thanks to career days from quarterback Jaxson Dart and receiver Jonathan Mingo. It's good to see Ole Miss balancing things out more to complement this gifted rushing attack, the 7th best unit in college football, good for 242 yards on the ground and a chance to take another big leap in the SEC West.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Tennessee
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. UCLA
12. Oregon
13. TCU
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Mississippi State
17. Kansas State
18. Syracuse
19. Kansas
20. Utah
21. Cincinnati
T-22. Kentucky
T-22. Texas
24. Illinois
25. James Madison

