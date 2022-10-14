Ole Miss vs. Auburn schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 7 college football schedule: Ole Miss vs. Auburn

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 15

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Auburn: Poor Bryan Harsin, it seems he's about to be fired every week this season, with his Tigers just 3-3 on the year with a 1-2 mark in SEC play and coming off two straight losses, including last week's rout at Georgia. There's some skill on the front line here to help stop the run, but Auburn still hasn't figured out a consistent method of moving the ball on the ground itself yet, despite the presence of Tank Bigsby, whose skill and potential has not been used as well as it could have been up to now.

No. 9 Ole Miss: Things got a little close for comfort early at Vanderbilt last week before the Rebels mounted that second half comeback thanks to career days from quarterback Jaxson Dart and receiver Jonathan Mingo. It's good to see Ole Miss balancing things out more to complement this gifted rushing attack, the 7th best unit in college football, good for 242 yards on the ground and a chance to take another big leap in the SEC West.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

T-22. Kentucky

T-22. Texas

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

