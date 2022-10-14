Ole Miss vs. Auburn schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 15
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Auburn: Poor Bryan Harsin, it seems he's about to be fired every week this season, with his Tigers just 3-3 on the year with a 1-2 mark in SEC play and coming off two straight losses, including last week's rout at Georgia. There's some skill on the front line here to help stop the run, but Auburn still hasn't figured out a consistent method of moving the ball on the ground itself yet, despite the presence of Tank Bigsby, whose skill and potential has not been used as well as it could have been up to now.
No. 9 Ole Miss: Things got a little close for comfort early at Vanderbilt last week before the Rebels mounted that second half comeback thanks to career days from quarterback Jaxson Dart and receiver Jonathan Mingo. It's good to see Ole Miss balancing things out more to complement this gifted rushing attack, the 7th best unit in college football, good for 242 yards on the ground and a chance to take another big leap in the SEC West.
