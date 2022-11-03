Penn State vs. Indiana prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

Week 10 college football schedule: Penn State vs. Indiana

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 5

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Odds, point spread, predictions

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Point spread: Penn State comes into the game as 14 point favorites to defeat Indiana on the road, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

O/U: The book set the over/under mark at 50.5 points for the matchup.

Moneyline: Penn State -654, Indiana +400

FPI prediction: Penn State has the comfortable 84.1 percent chance to beat the Hoosiers this weekend, according to the Football Power Index computers, which simulate games 20,000 times to predict a winner.

College Football HQ Prediction: Our projections indicate that Penn State will defeat Indiana by 17 points. Penn State -14

What you need to know

Rankings reflect the College Football Playoff top 25 poll

No. 15 Penn State: Already having blown its two best chances to make a run at the Big Ten East, the Nittany Lions went 0-2 against the class of the division, losing to Michigan and then Ohio State and allowing more than 40 points each time out. That's led to some fans wondering if Sean Clifford is the answer at quarterback and there could be a slim chance we see at least some of Drew Allar sooner rather than later.

Indiana: Be on the lookout for the Hoosiers to play more than one quarterback themselves as head coach Tom Allen hinted that the team could play both starter Connor Bazelak and backup Jack Tuttle in the game. Any change could help as IU has dropped five straight games thanks largely to an offense that can't get off to quick starts. Bazelak is hitting under 60% of his passes with 6 TDs and 6 INTs.

According to the CFP Selection Committee

Tennessee Ohio State Georgia Clemson Michigan Alabama TCU Oregon USC LSU Ole Miss UCLA Kansas State Utah Penn State Illinois North Carolina Oklahoma State Tulane Syracuse Wake Forest NC State Oregon State Texas UCF

