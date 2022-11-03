TCU vs. Texas Tech prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

TCU vs. Texas Tech prediction, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 10 college football schedule: TCU vs. Texas Tech

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 5

Time: 11 a.m. Central

TV: Fox network

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

Odds, point spread, predictions

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Point spread: TCU comes into the game as the 8.5 point favorite to defeat Texas Tech on Saturday, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

O/U: The book set the over/under mark at 69 points for the matchup.

Moneyline: Texas Tech +250, TCU -376

FPI prediction: TCU has the 77.4 percent chance to beat Texas Tech in the game, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model, which simulates games 20,000 times. Texas Tech has the 22.6 percent shot to win.

What you need to know

Rankings reflect the College Football Playoff top 25 poll

Texas Tech: Expect some pace from the Red Raiders, who want to put the ball in the air. Tech leads FBS with 87.4 offensive snaps per game and is second behind the Horned Frogs with 475.9 total yards per game in the conference. It leads the Big 12 with 338 passing yards each time out but ranks last in the league in passing efficiency, have allowed a Power 5-high 30 sacks, and its 15 INTs are the Big 12's most.

No. 7 TCU: The last undefeated team in the Big 12, yet still ranked behind one-loss Alabama in the CFP poll this week, the Frogs are playing solid offense behind quarterback Max Duggan, who leads the Big 12 with 276.5 yards per game and has thrown 22 touchdowns against only two interceptions. Quentin Johnson is over 130 yards receiving each time out the last month, while Kendre Miller has rushed for more than 100 yards in 5 of the last 6 games and has a touchdown in his last 9 overall appearances.

According to the CFP Selection Committee

