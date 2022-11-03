USC vs. Cal prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

USC vs. California prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

Week 10 college football schedule: USC vs. Cal

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 5

Time: 7:30 p.m. Pacific

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, predictions

Game lines courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Point spread: USC comes into the game as comfortable 21.5 point favorites to defeat California, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

O/U: The book set the over/under mark at 61 points for the matchup.

Moneyline: USC -2000, Cal +900

FPI prediction: Southern Cal has the 91.4 percent chance to beat the Golden Bears, according to the Football Power Index computers, which simulate games 20,000 times to predict a winner. California has the 8.6 percent shot to win.

College Football HQ Prediction: Our projections indicate that USC will defeat California by 21 points and will cover the spread. Cal +21.5

What you need to know

California: Cal led Oregon 10-7 until late in the second quarter last week before the Ducks went into overdrive, dropping the Bears to a fourth straight loss. Now just 1-4 in Pac-12 games, California hasn't scored more than 24 points in a game in the last month.

No. 9 USC: Just one point keeps the Trojans from being undefeated after a close loss at Utah two weeks ago, but they recovered last week by taking down Arizona. USC has scored over 40 points in all but two games this season behind an agile offensive attack led by quarterback Caleb Williams, who has 24 touchdown passes on the season with just one interception.

According to the CFP Selection Committee

Tennessee Ohio State Georgia Clemson Michigan Alabama TCU Oregon USC LSU Ole Miss UCLA Kansas State Utah Penn State Illinois North Carolina Oklahoma State Tulane Syracuse Wake Forest NC State Oregon State Texas UCF

