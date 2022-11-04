Alabama vs. LSU score prediction by computer model

One of two major battles in the SEC this weekend, the game between Alabama and LSU will have a direct impact on how the West Division race shakes out.

Alabama, ranked No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, goes on the road to LSU, which holds the No. 10 position in the CFP polls this week.

SP+ Picks, a prediction model created by ESPN analyst Bill Connelly, forecasts that the game will go largely along the lines anticipated by bookmakers.

Alabama vs. LSU Predictions

Alabama vs. LSU score prediction: The projection model indicates that Alabama will defeat LSU, 33-22, with a 75 percent likelihood to win the game outright.

Point spread: The lines at SI Sportsbook favor Alabama by 13.5 points over LSU with an over/under mark set at 56 points for the matchup.

FPI prediction: Alabama comes into Saturday with the 76.4 percent chance to win, compared to LSU's 23.6 percent shot to upset the Crimson Tide, according to Football Power Index, a computer model that simulates games 20,000 times to predict winners.

Week 10 projections: Alabama vs. LSU odds, spread, lines: Week 10 picks, predictions by computer model

College Football HQ Prediction: Our own projections indicate that Alabama will defeat LSU by 14 points and cover the spread.

Where LSU is right now: As expected, this team has trended up and down in Brian Kelly's first season, starting out 4-1 in SEC games but taking a bad 40-13 loss at home to Tennessee. Jayden Daniels has been building some momentum at the quarterback position, leading the team in rushing, and the Tigers have scored 45 points in consecutive outings, including a win over ranked Ole Miss.

Where Alabama is right now: That loss at Tennessee looms very large and leaves the Crimson Tide with no margin for error with College Football Playoff selection on the horizon. This team has struggled somewhat on the road this season, but still has the skill pieces on offense and the power on the front seven to win games in conference.

