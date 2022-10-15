Bryce Young injury update: Alabama QB's status for Tennessee game

Bryce Young is "expected to start" for Alabama as it squares off against Tennessee in a battle of top 10 SEC rivals in Week 7 action on Saturday, according to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel.

That follows reports that Young had adequately recovered from the injury he suffered in his throwing shoulder over the past two weeks.

Young will start provided all goes well in the pre-game warm-ups and follows statements from head coach Nick Saban that the quarterback feels like he is healthy enough to play.

Young's return is a positive development for Alabama as it prepares for the toughest test of its season, and sets up a high-profile quarterback duel of national importance as the Tide lines up against Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, the key playmaker for college football's No. 1 total offense this season.

"He's done a lot more in practice this week and thrown a lot more than he did a week ago," Saban said on Friday, via ESPN.

"He wants to play and feels like he's healthy enough to play. We'll know for sure once he gets on the field, starts throwing, and how he feels then."

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young

The quarterback injured his right, throwing shoulder when attempting to brace himself during a tackle in the first half of the Arkansas game two weeks ago. He stayed on the field for the following play, but retired to the injury tent after straining the arm on a subsequent pass attempt.

Following several minutes of attention from Alabama's trainers, Young left for the team's locker room for further examination. He returned to the sideline in pads for the second half, but didn't play another snap.

Young did not appear in Alabama's following game against Texas A&M, but was in uniform, threw passes in the tunnel, and reportedly asked to enter the game when it was close in the fourth quarter.

Where else Alabama could go

In the event Young cannot play for any stretch, Alabama would likely turn back to No. 2 option Jalen Milroe.

The redshirt freshman started against Texas A&M and had an inconsistent showing, hitting 12 of 19 passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 83 yards on 17 attempts. But he also threw an interception and lost three fumbles.

He also relieved Young in the Arkansas game and accounted for two touchdowns, helping hold off the Hogs' 23-point comeback attempt.

After Milroe, the Tide suffers a lack of experience. True freshman 5-star recruit Ty Simpson is the third option on the depth chart, followed by either Amanni Stewart and Cade Carruth, who share the fourth-string position.

