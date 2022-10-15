Cedric Tillman update: Vols WR status for Alabama vs. Tennessee game

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman will not play for the Vols in Saturday's game against No. 3 Alabama, according to multiple reports.

Tillman is recovering from a high ankle sprain for which he underwent minor surgery on Sept. 20 to install a device to stabilize the ankle and help further its recovery.

His absence is a blow to Tennessee's potential offensive production as it prepares to face Alabama and its 6th ranked total defense.

The receiver has been doing limited physical activity with the team, and it was originally believed he would be able to return in time for the Vols' game against Alabama today, but that expectation was too optimistic.

This is the third game that Tillman will miss. He underwent the surgery on the week of the Florida game.

One of the more productive wide receivers in college football, Tillman has been instrumental in Tennessee's recent offensive renaissance.

He had 64 grabs for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns last season in a Vols offense that ranked No. 9 nationally in total production.

This season, Tillman has 17 catches for 246 yards and a touchdown, with most of that effort coming in Tennessee's win at Pittsburgh, when he caught 9 passes for 162 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

Tennessee is ranked No. 1 nationally in total offense this week.

Where Tennessee goes now

In place of Tillman, the Vols will lean more heavily on Jalin Hyatt, the team's leading receiver this season, catching 27 passes for 388 yards and 5 of the team's 13 receiving touchdowns.

Bru McCoy, a transfer from USC this offseason, has 2 touchdown grabs and 351 yards while catching 20 passes for a 17.5 ypc average.

Ramel Keyton is the only other Tennessee receiver over 100 yards, but three other players have caught touchdowns, including Jimmy Holiday, Walker Merrill, and running back Jabari Small.

UT will try to build on its rushing capacity, ranking 23rd nationally with just under 208 yards per game on the ground.

Small and Jaylen Wright have 10 of the Vols' 17 rushing touchdowns this season and both average 4.7 yards per carry.

